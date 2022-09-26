The search for the missing Arizona hiker who had taken Spur Cross Conservation Area came to a tragic end as teams located the woman’s body. Previously, 60-year-old local Kathleen Patterson had left her residence on Sunday to embark on the Spur Cross Trail, Cave Creek at roughly 7:30 a.m. Two and a half hours later, she texted her husband to alert him that she had ventured off-trail but was confident that she would be able to make it back.

CAVE CREEK, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO