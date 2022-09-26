ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

X Yz
2d ago

If you are hiking alone in Arizona, any time of the year, have plenty of water, and turn back, if half is consumed...have a full charge on your phone, and have a charging device as back-up with you...and please, if hiking in remote areas, carry a firearm for protection from cougars, feral dogs, and rabid bobcats...also there is danger from critters of the two legged variety;the most dangerous of all. Pray for her safety.

oldhippienana
2d ago

common sense people!! you hike in the fall not while the temperature is still in the 100. how many times do you need to be told this🙄

Missing Arizona Hiker Found Dead Days After Texting Husband

The search for the missing Arizona hiker who had taken Spur Cross Conservation Area came to a tragic end as teams located the woman’s body. Previously, 60-year-old local Kathleen Patterson had left her residence on Sunday to embark on the Spur Cross Trail, Cave Creek at roughly 7:30 a.m. Two and a half hours later, she texted her husband to alert him that she had ventured off-trail but was confident that she would be able to make it back.
Hiker missing in Cave Creek area found dead Wednesday morning

CAVE CREEK, AZ — A hiker reported missing Sunday from the Cave Creek area has been found dead. Video in the player above shows previous coverage highlighting the search for Kathleen Patterson. Groups have been searching for days for Kathleen Patterson, 60, who reportedly left on a hike Sunday...
Three missing Mesa children found safe after leaving Rhodes Junior High School

MESA, AZ — Three children reported missing after they left Rhodes Junior High School Thursday morning have been found safe, according to Mesa police. The three boys, 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker, were last seen Thursday just after 9 a.m. at the school near Dobson and Baseline roads.
Kathleen Patterson
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON

UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
Woman and 6-year-old boy found dead at a home in San Tan Valley

W Scottsdale's mega suite comes with hefty price tag of $15K per night!. The mega suite features a pool table and 1,500 square foot patio, and celebrities like Drake and Usher have stayed there!. Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The search continues for...
NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022. If you have any information please call...
Service dog returned after being taken and disguised, owner says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) – A man in Arizona was reunited with his service dog two weeks after she was taken and noticed the white bull terrier looked different. “The spots, I was kind of floored when we got her back and I saw that,” Anthony Graziani, the dog’s owner, told AZ Family.
DNA, genealogy led to arrest in Phoenix canal murders case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The key to arresting Bryan Patrick Miller for the Phoenix canal murders was his DNA and last name. That is according to the genetic genealogist credited with helping solve the case. Colleen Fitzpatrick was trained as a nuclear physicist. But ten years ago, she was toying...
Trial begins Monday for suspect in Phoenix canal murders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It took 22 years for investigators to make an arrest in the Phoenix canal murders case. The victim’s family members have waited seven years since then, but the case is finally set to go to trial Monday, October 3. Bryan Patrick Miller faces murder and...
