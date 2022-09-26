If you are hiking alone in Arizona, any time of the year, have plenty of water, and turn back, if half is consumed...have a full charge on your phone, and have a charging device as back-up with you...and please, if hiking in remote areas, carry a firearm for protection from cougars, feral dogs, and rabid bobcats...also there is danger from critters of the two legged variety;the most dangerous of all. Pray for her safety.
common sense people!! you hike in the fall not while the temperature is still in the 100. how many times do you need to be told this🙄
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
Missing Arizona Hiker Found Dead Days After Texting Husband
Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say
Hiker missing in Cave Creek area found dead Wednesday morning
Woman reported missing on Arizona hike found dead 3 days after sending text to husband that she had "gotten off route"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hiker's body found in Cave Creek days after she was reported missing
Three missing Mesa children found safe after leaving Rhodes Junior High School
Arizona helicopter crew rescues family of 6 stranded on roof of vehicle during flood
2 hiker deaths reported in last month at Cave Creek trail
RELATED PEOPLE
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
PCSO identifies woman, child found dead in San Tan Valley home Monday
Woman and 6-year-old boy found dead at a home in San Tan Valley
NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
Service dog returned after being taken and disguised, owner says
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His Girlfriend
DNA, genealogy led to arrest in Phoenix canal murders case
Trial begins Monday for suspect in Phoenix canal murders
VIDEO: Arizona family of 6 rescued from monsoon floodwaters
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 5