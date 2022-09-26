David Brown of Eagle Point voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Eagle Point’s David Brown for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Boys Athlete on the Week for the week of Sept. 12-18.

Brown, a senior running back on the Eagle Point football team, rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries, helping the Eagles earn a 23-20 win over Churchill in a Midwestern League game at Eagle Point.

Brown received 45.62% of the vote, beating out Allan Tanguy, a senior on the Sunset soccer team, who finished second with 21.41%. Ian Ingram, a senior on the Hillsboro football team, was third with 15.74% and Drew Nees, a junior on the Sunset football team, was fourth with 5.51%. There were more than 18,000 votes tallied last week.

We are accepting WaFd Bank Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.