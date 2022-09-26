ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Brown of Eagle Point voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Athlete of the Week

By Dan Brood
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

Congratulations to Eagle Point’s David Brown for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Boys Athlete on the Week for the week of Sept. 12-18.

Brown, a senior running back on the Eagle Point football team, rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries, helping the Eagles earn a 23-20 win over Churchill in a Midwestern League game at Eagle Point.

Brown received 45.62% of the vote, beating out Allan Tanguy, a senior on the Sunset soccer team, who finished second with 21.41%. Ian Ingram, a senior on the Hillsboro football team, was third with 15.74% and Drew Nees, a junior on the Sunset football team, was fourth with 5.51%. There were more than 18,000 votes tallied last week.

We are accepting WaFd Bank Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.

