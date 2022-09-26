Read full article on original website
Related
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
8 best baby monitors for peace of mind while your little one sleeps, from video to audio models
For the first few months of your baby’s life, it may feel that you’re completely attached at the hip to them. With contact naps aplenty and no real routine in place, those newborn days are a joy of closeness.Over time though, as your baby settles into more of a consistent routine and (let’s be honest) you’re ready to reclaim a little more of your evening back, it’s probably time to start thinking about a baby monitor. A good baby camera or monitor will leave you feeling confident that you can see and hear your baby well, while not in the...
verywellfamily.com
Cannabis Exposure While Pregnant Has Long-Term Effects on Children
Researchers from Washington University conducted a study in 2020 looking at the long-term effects of marijuana exposure on a fetus. Back in 2020, they found that fetuses who were exposed to marijuana in utero were more likely to have elevated mental health symptoms. Findings from a follow-up study looking for...
verywellfamily.com
The Best Toys for Autistic Kids of All Ages
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Play is an essential component in developing a child’s social, emotional, cognitive, and physical well-being. It helps children learn about the world around them, cultivate relationships, and foster their creativity. Through play, children learn valuable life skills such as taking turns, compromising and cooperating, and looking at situations from another’s perspective.
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
verywellfamily.com
What to Expect During Genetic Testing
In early pregnancy, your OB/GYN or healthcare provider will likely offer you the option of doing some genetic tests and screenings. Genetic tests can offer helpful information about your baby’s health, including the possibility of birth defects or genetic abnormalities. These tests are usually recommended for people who have...
Comments / 0