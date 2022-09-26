Read full article on original website
57-year-old man attempts movie scene getaway in Stafford County
The Hyundai Sonata Pandolfi reportedly crashedCourtesy of Stafford Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old man in Stafford County attempted a getaway from a movie and hit a snag—literally.
theriver953.com
Follow up to Mon.’s barricade situation in Luray
As a follow up to the barricade situation in Luray on Sept. 26 police have a made an arrest. After repeated attempts to get Wright out of the barricaded home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue failed authorities forced their way in. There they found Wright and a 15...
theriver953.com
Strasburg Police respond to a stabbing
On arrival Officers found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head. The unidentified victim was transported and treated at Winchester Medical Center. The suspect in the stabbing is believed to be Jordan Sowder who authorities believed was barricaded in the residence at 184 North Eberly Street in Strasburg.
2 killed, 2 injured in three-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Spotsylvania
Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a three-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured two others.
WHSV
Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody
Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
fox5dc.com
Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
cbs19news
Two killed, two hurt in Spotsylvania County crash
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman from Ruther Glen is facing charges following a fatal crash that occurred Monday in Spotsylvania County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 11:35 p.m. on Interstate 95, near mile marker 127. Police say a 2010 Mercury Mariner was in...
Two in custody following barricade situation in Virginia
Two people are in custody following a reported barricade incident in the town of Luray in Page County.
Pedestrian walking in the road hit by car, killed in Manassas crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while walking in the road on Tuesday evening in Manassas.
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
WRIC TV
Armed man shot by off-duty federal agent in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was walking along a road in Prince William and pointing a gun at passing drivers was shot by an off-duty federal agent who confronted him. According to a statement from the Prince William County Police Department, on the...
royalexaminer.com
Ennis Family files $6 million wrongful death lawsuit, citing excessive force by Warren County deputies
In separate responses to the lawsuit, both deputies deny the allegations and request a dismissal of the lawsuit. Poe’s co-counsel Carlene Booth Johnson filed a memorandum in support of dismissal of the suit on September 12, writing that, “While the Complaint conclusorily [SIC] asserts that plaintiff is bringing this action in his capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, the Complaint does not offer a single fact supporting that assertion. The plaintiff has not shown when, where, or how he qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, nor provided any facts or evidence showing that he properly qualified to bring this action.”
Prince William Police respond to domestic assault incident
Roane is described as a 5'11" Black man who weighs around 200 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Roane or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Culpeper County
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Culpeper County. According to police, a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Sperryville Pike when it failed to maneuver a curve just north of Durantes Curve. The motorcycle ran off...
theriver953.com
Front Royal Police Officers are honored by VACPF
The Front Royal Police Department announced the recognition of two Officers by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Foundation (VACPF). After the duo were awarded, the Front Royal Departmental Life Saving Award Medals only months ago. Police Chief Magalis submitted their actions to the VACPF who review actions by...
WJLA
Virginia man involved with MS-13 sentenced to life in prison, Department of Justice says
A 33-year-old man from White Post, Va. was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for his leadership role in multiple violent crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Andy Tovar is considered to be one of the highest ranking MS-13 members and gave orders that resulted in a...
Woman hit by car while running from police in Prince William
A pedestrian who ran into traffic fleeing police on Wednesday night in Woodbridge was hit and injured by a car.
WHSV
Missing Person: Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person. Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.
cbs19news
Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash in Page County
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash that occurred in Page County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Highway 340 and Compton Hollow Road. A 2006 Honda Pilot was heading south...
royalexaminer.com
Winchester to conduct an emergency exercise on October 1st
WINCHESTER, VA – The City of Winchester public safety departments, various supporting agencies, and Winchester Public Schools will hold a full-scale emergency exercise on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The training exercise will be held in and around John Handley High School from approximately 8 am-12 pm. This simulated scenario...
