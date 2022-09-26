ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

theriver953.com

Follow up to Mon.’s barricade situation in Luray

As a follow up to the barricade situation in Luray on Sept. 26 police have a made an arrest. After repeated attempts to get Wright out of the barricaded home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue failed authorities forced their way in. There they found Wright and a 15...
LURAY, VA
theriver953.com

Strasburg Police respond to a stabbing

On arrival Officers found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head. The unidentified victim was transported and treated at Winchester Medical Center. The suspect in the stabbing is believed to be Jordan Sowder who authorities believed was barricaded in the residence at 184 North Eberly Street in Strasburg.
STRASBURG, VA
Luray, VA
Virginia State
Virginia Crime & Safety
Luray, VA
WHSV

Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody

Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
fox5dc.com

Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two killed, two hurt in Spotsylvania County crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman from Ruther Glen is facing charges following a fatal crash that occurred Monday in Spotsylvania County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 11:35 p.m. on Interstate 95, near mile marker 127. Police say a 2010 Mercury Mariner was in...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Ennis Family files $6 million wrongful death lawsuit, citing excessive force by Warren County deputies

In separate responses to the lawsuit, both deputies deny the allegations and request a dismissal of the lawsuit. Poe’s co-counsel Carlene Booth Johnson filed a memorandum in support of dismissal of the suit on September 12, writing that, “While the Complaint conclusorily [SIC] asserts that plaintiff is bringing this action in his capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, the Complaint does not offer a single fact supporting that assertion. The plaintiff has not shown when, where, or how he qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, nor provided any facts or evidence showing that he properly qualified to bring this action.”
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal Police Officers are honored by VACPF

The Front Royal Police Department announced the recognition of two Officers by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Foundation (VACPF). After the duo were awarded, the Front Royal Departmental Life Saving Award Medals only months ago. Police Chief Magalis submitted their actions to the VACPF who review actions by...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

Missing Person: Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person. Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash that occurred in Page County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Highway 340 and Compton Hollow Road. A 2006 Honda Pilot was heading south...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Winchester to conduct an emergency exercise on October 1st

WINCHESTER, VA – The City of Winchester public safety departments, various supporting agencies, and Winchester Public Schools will hold a full-scale emergency exercise on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The training exercise will be held in and around John Handley High School from approximately 8 am-12 pm. This simulated scenario...
WINCHESTER, VA

