Minneapolis, MN

Vikings Snap Counts vs. Lions: Tight End Usage, Josh Metellus, Jalen Reagor

By Will Ragatz
 3 days ago

Observations on the Vikings' snap count numbers from their victory over the Lions.

The Vikings snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Lions on Sunday, rallying from two double-digit deficits to pull off an improbable win over a division rival.

Kevin O'Connell's team got big plays from a wide variety of sources. Plenty of the usual stars played well, but it was No. 3 receiver K.J. Osborn and backup safety Josh Metellus who had the two key moments at the end of the game.

As we do every week, let's look at the snap counts from this game to see what we can learn.

Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Detroit (out of 72)

  • QB Kirk Cousins: 72
  • RT Brian O'Neill: 72
  • RG Ed Ingram: 72
  • LG Ezra Cleveland: 72
  • C Garrett Bradbury: 72
  • LT Christian Darrisaw: 72
  • WR Justin Jefferson: 72
  • WR Adam Thielen: 70
  • WR K.J. Osborn: 54
  • RB Dalvin Cook: 44
  • TE Irv Smith Jr: 37
  • RB Alexander Mattison: 28
  • TE Johnny Mundt: 28
  • TE Ben Ellefson: 13
  • FB C.J. Ham: 13
  • WR Jalen Reagor: 1

Jefferson played every single snap for the Vikings for the first time this season. He had a frustrating day in the box score (three catches for 14 yards), but the Lions did everything they could to make things difficult for him. Jefferson's gravity helped players like Osborn and Thielen get open.

Cook left the game with a shoulder injury after fumbling late in the third quarter, so Mattison saw all the work at running back in the fourth.

As usual, the most interesting position here is tight end. Smith led the group in snaps for the second straight week, but Mundt also had a big role and Ellefson was involved. Each of the three had two catches. It seems like the Vikings will continue to use all three going forward, taking advantage of the versatility they provide. Smith is the main receiving threat, especially on intermediate or deeper routes. Mundt and Ellefson are primarily blockers, but both can catch the ball, and Mundt has some yards-after-catch ability as well.

Ham was slightly more involved in the game plan this week, and had a great play where he juked multiple defenders on a swing pass for a first down. Reagor played just one snap, catching a screen pass late in the fourth quarter.

Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Detroit (out of 78)

  • S Camryn Bynum: 78
  • CB Patrick Peterson: 78
  • LB Eric Kendricks: 78
  • S Josh Metellus: 78
  • CB Cameron Dantzler: 78
  • LB Jordan Hicks: 68
  • OLB Danielle Hunter: 65
  • OLB Za'Darius Smith: 63
  • SCB Chandon Sullivan: 60
  • DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 58
  • DT Harrison Phillips: 55
  • OLB D.J. Wonnum: 34
  • DT Jonathan Bullard: 34
  • OLB Patrick Jones II: 14
  • DT James Lynch: 9
  • DT Ross Blacklock: 8

Coming into this game, it was unclear who would replace Harrison Smith at safety between Metellus and Lewis Cine, and if there might be rotation between the two. Metellus, the 2020 sixth-round pick, ended up playing every single snap, while Cine only played on special teams. Metellus had a great game, including a pass breakup and a game-sealing interception on consecutive plays at the end. Sprinting from the sideline, Cine was one of the first players to celebrate with him after the pick.

There was also some question about whether or not Dantzler would continue to lose some snaps to Akayleb Evans. That didn't happen.

Nothing else here stands out too much. Wonnum and Bullard are the top rotational backups beyond the 11 starters, and both made some plays on Sunday. Trailing for most of the game meant Jones was needed a bit more than Lynch and Blacklock.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long.

