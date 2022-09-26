ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday

It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
MILLS, WY
Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap

Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?. The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
Get Your Ghost Hunt Tickets SOoON, Casper

Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha). If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar. The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th...
PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides

On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall. It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball. Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy...
Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend

It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing... Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop. Showers and thunderstorms are...
Dancing with the Stars of Casper ‘Through the Decades’ to feature local stars, fire performers, silent and live auction packages, and MORE!

Dancing with the Stars of Casper is an annual fundraising event benefitting the Mercer Family Resource Center. It is less than a month away, on Oct. 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. Our performers are dancing their way back in time to provide a spectacular performance, and our celebrity panel of judges is sure to engage the audience!
Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station

Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk

If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region

CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
Have you Heard About Casper Fire-EMS’s Safe Room?

At a Casper city council meeting on Sept. 6, someone came up to the council to say that she wished fire stations had cameras on the exterior and that more people knew about the safe room at the station. Councilmember Kyle Gamroth said at the meeting that despite being informed...
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

