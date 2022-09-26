Read full article on original website
WBTV
NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
WBTV
Ian closing in on the South Carolina coast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Ian will make a second U.S. landfall today along the South Carolina coast, just north of Charleston. As the storm pushes inland toward North Carolina, it will gradually weaken and should dissipate over the weekend in southwest Virginia. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY...
NC woman gets encouraging news as ALS battle continues
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — When Halloween 2022 arrives, it will have been two years since Alamance County’s Debbie Dickerson felt the first symptoms of ALS. By all accounts, that means she’s doing better than the average ALS patient. However, about six months after her official diagnosis, she admits those effects are starting to worsen. In […]
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
thecharlotteweekly.com
People urged to avoid unnecessary travel when Tropical System Ian hits North Carolina
RALEIGH – State transportation officials are urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel starting Friday, Sept. 30, into the weekend. “This storm could make travel treacherous in North Carolina,” N.C. Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said. “Please monitor your local weather and if you don’t need to be on the roads, stay home.”
healthleadersmedia.com
Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina
If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WXII 12
Tracking Ian | North Carolina Live Skycams
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Elon University - Koury Business CenterNorth Carolina is bracing for Tropical Storm Ian as it tracks our way. Ian is expected to bring possible power outages and flooding to various parts of the state. Get the latest Severe Weather AlertsYou can track Ian with us by...
WBTV
Gov. Roy Cooper issues state of emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches N.C.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency as the storm nears the Carolinas. “A state of emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly...
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
WBTV
Gov. Roy Cooper provides an update as North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian
The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar as of September 29. Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival. Updated: 3 hours ago. With the threat of high winds and rain coming from the remnants of...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
WBTV
FEMA's response to Hurricane Ian
Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival. With the threat of high winds and rain coming from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, people in the area are getting ready for whatever the storm throws at them. Updated: 4 hours ago. The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office...
WBTV
Federal assistance approved for S.C. ahead of Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of flights canceled at CLT Airport ahead of Hurricane Ian. CLT Airport staff are advising travelers to check with their airline for flight status before coming to the airport. Monroe Fire Department gears up for Ian. Updated: 12 hours ago. Monroe Fire Chief Ron Fowler says they've been preparing...
Duke Energy proposal would cut reimbursements for generating solar power
CHARLOTTE — More people in North Carolina are using solar panels to power their homes, but a new proposal from Duke Energy would have an effect on customers who generate more power than they use. The state actually ranks in the top four with the most solar panels in...
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
WBTV
Schools changing schedules for Friday as Tropical Storm Ian approaches
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Ian is expected to hit the Carolinas on Friday. The storm, which started out as a very strong Category 4 hurricane, struck Florida Wednesday afternoon and brought catastrophic damage to its coast. A Tropical Storm Warning was issued Thursday for parts of the Carolinas...
corneliustoday.com
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling
Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that are Made in North Carolina. “This is the […]
Hurricane Ian: Impacts for North Carolina
Strong wind and rain dominate the forecast Friday.
