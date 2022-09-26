ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
OHIO STATE
WBTV

Ian closing in on the South Carolina coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Ian will make a second U.S. landfall today along the South Carolina coast, just north of Charleston. As the storm pushes inland toward North Carolina, it will gradually weaken and should dissipate over the weekend in southwest Virginia. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman gets encouraging news as ALS battle continues

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — When Halloween 2022 arrives, it will have been two years since Alamance County’s Debbie Dickerson felt the first symptoms of ALS. By all accounts, that means she’s doing better than the average ALS patient. However, about six months after her official diagnosis, she admits those effects are starting to worsen.  In […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
thecharlotteweekly.com

People urged to avoid unnecessary travel when Tropical System Ian hits North Carolina

RALEIGH – State transportation officials are urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel starting Friday, Sept. 30, into the weekend. “This storm could make travel treacherous in North Carolina,” N.C. Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said. “Please monitor your local weather and if you don’t need to be on the roads, stay home.”
TRAFFIC
healthleadersmedia.com

Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina

If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
HARRISBURG, NC
WXII 12

Tracking Ian | North Carolina Live Skycams

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Elon University - Koury Business CenterNorth Carolina is bracing for Tropical Storm Ian as it tracks our way. Ian is expected to bring possible power outages and flooding to various parts of the state. Get the latest Severe Weather AlertsYou can track Ian with us by...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Stewart
FOX8 News

2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbtv#Sustainable Energy#Lawsuits#Power Systems#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mooresville#Pink Energy#Power Home Solar
WBTV

FEMA's response to Hurricane Ian

Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival. With the threat of high winds and rain coming from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, people in the area are getting ready for whatever the storm throws at them. Updated: 4 hours ago. The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Federal assistance approved for S.C. ahead of Hurricane Ian

Hundreds of flights canceled at CLT Airport ahead of Hurricane Ian. CLT Airport staff are advising travelers to check with their airline for flight status before coming to the airport. Monroe Fire Department gears up for Ian. Updated: 12 hours ago. Monroe Fire Chief Ron Fowler says they've been preparing...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
WBTV

Schools changing schedules for Friday as Tropical Storm Ian approaches

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Ian is expected to hit the Carolinas on Friday. The storm, which started out as a very strong Category 4 hurricane, struck Florida Wednesday afternoon and brought catastrophic damage to its coast. A Tropical Storm Warning was issued Thursday for parts of the Carolinas...
ENVIRONMENT
corneliustoday.com

Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling

Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
CORNELIUS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy