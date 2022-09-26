ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff IDs employee who died after incident at Kan. tire plant

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a death during an incident at a Topeka area business on Saturday have identified the victim as 59-year-old Timothy Edward Cole, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 8a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of...
