Anne S. Nielsen, 71, died unexpectedly in an automobile accident on Wednesday afternoon, September 21, near Marysville, KS. Anne was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born December 24, 1950, to Ed and Marie Slattery of Weeping Water, Nebraska. She graduated Weeping Water High School, and later Kearney State College. In May, 1973, Anne married Monty E. Nielsen of Kearney, Nebraska. In addition to her KSC baccalaureate degree, Anne earned both a Master’s and Ph.D, in Special Education, from the University of North Dakota. Her career as a teacher of the blind and visually impaired extended 40 plus years in North Dakota, Washington State, Wisconsin, and Kansas. Anne was an excellent teacher and advocate. Her greatest passion was for infants and toddlers—she frequently was quoted as saying “don’t forget the babies” when tasks were being assigned and resources allocated. In all things that she did, Anne was passionate about identifying and meeting the needs of others. She was selfless, gracious, and kind.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO