Weyers Cave, VA

theriver953.com

Follow up to Mon.’s barricade situation in Luray

As a follow up to the barricade situation in Luray on Sept. 26 police have a made an arrest. After repeated attempts to get Wright out of the barricaded home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue failed authorities forced their way in. There they found Wright and a 15...
LURAY, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal Police Officers are honored by VACPF

The Front Royal Police Department announced the recognition of two Officers by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Foundation (VACPF). After the duo were awarded, the Front Royal Departmental Life Saving Award Medals only months ago. Police Chief Magalis submitted their actions to the VACPF who review actions by...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Scam: Person impersonating employee of Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving someone pretending to represent the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they have received reports of people in the Campbell/Lynchburg area receiving a phone call from 434-290-0933. claiming to be command staff member Brandon Epperson, badge 3116. The person claims to be with the civil process division, and asks resident questions about missing court and other law enforcement-related topics.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Captain Tony Newberry says the men appeared to be in stable...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

Strasburg Police respond to a stabbing

On arrival Officers found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head. The unidentified victim was transported and treated at Winchester Medical Center. The suspect in the stabbing is believed to be Jordan Sowder who authorities believed was barricaded in the residence at 184 North Eberly Street in Strasburg.
STRASBURG, VA
wina.com

Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood

On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Ennis Family files $6 million wrongful death lawsuit, citing excessive force by Warren County deputies

In separate responses to the lawsuit, both deputies deny the allegations and request a dismissal of the lawsuit. Poe’s co-counsel Carlene Booth Johnson filed a memorandum in support of dismissal of the suit on September 12, writing that, “While the Complaint conclusorily [SIC] asserts that plaintiff is bringing this action in his capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, the Complaint does not offer a single fact supporting that assertion. The plaintiff has not shown when, where, or how he qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, nor provided any facts or evidence showing that he properly qualified to bring this action.”
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Authorities respond to a barricade situation in Luray

VSP along with the Luray Police Department and Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to the situation starting around 5 a.m.. There was never any immediate threat to the general public. By approximately 9:45 the VSP Tactical Team executed a search warrant and were able to take an unidentified male...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody

Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
cbs19news

Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash that occurred in Page County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Highway 340 and Compton Hollow Road. A 2006 Honda Pilot was heading south...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg

Augusta Health celebrated the opening of a new facility in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Healthcare providers and Chamber of Commerce members gathered outside the new Augusta Health Primary Care on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg. Dr. Scott Just, the president of Augusta Medical Group, was among those who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting.
HARRISONBURG, VA

