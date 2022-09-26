Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
Follow up to Mon.’s barricade situation in Luray
As a follow up to the barricade situation in Luray on Sept. 26 police have a made an arrest. After repeated attempts to get Wright out of the barricaded home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue failed authorities forced their way in. There they found Wright and a 15...
theriver953.com
Front Royal Police Officers are honored by VACPF
The Front Royal Police Department announced the recognition of two Officers by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Foundation (VACPF). After the duo were awarded, the Front Royal Departmental Life Saving Award Medals only months ago. Police Chief Magalis submitted their actions to the VACPF who review actions by...
WDBJ7.com
Scam: Person impersonating employee of Campbell County Sheriff’s Office
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving someone pretending to represent the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they have received reports of people in the Campbell/Lynchburg area receiving a phone call from 434-290-0933. claiming to be command staff member Brandon Epperson, badge 3116. The person claims to be with the civil process division, and asks resident questions about missing court and other law enforcement-related topics.
NBC 29 News
Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Captain Tony Newberry says the men appeared to be in stable...
theriver953.com
Strasburg Police respond to a stabbing
On arrival Officers found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head. The unidentified victim was transported and treated at Winchester Medical Center. The suspect in the stabbing is believed to be Jordan Sowder who authorities believed was barricaded in the residence at 184 North Eberly Street in Strasburg.
wina.com
Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood
On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
wsvaonline.com
Broadway Man Receives Probation and Fine for Causing Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
BROADWAY, Va – A Broadway man was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation and a 12-hundred dollar fine for causing a crash earlier this year that killed a motorcyclist. Robert Smith was found guilty of reckless driving during a hearing Wednesday in Rockingham County General District Court, according...
royalexaminer.com
Ennis Family files $6 million wrongful death lawsuit, citing excessive force by Warren County deputies
In separate responses to the lawsuit, both deputies deny the allegations and request a dismissal of the lawsuit. Poe’s co-counsel Carlene Booth Johnson filed a memorandum in support of dismissal of the suit on September 12, writing that, “While the Complaint conclusorily [SIC] asserts that plaintiff is bringing this action in his capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, the Complaint does not offer a single fact supporting that assertion. The plaintiff has not shown when, where, or how he qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, nor provided any facts or evidence showing that he properly qualified to bring this action.”
theriver953.com
Authorities respond to a barricade situation in Luray
VSP along with the Luray Police Department and Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to the situation starting around 5 a.m.. There was never any immediate threat to the general public. By approximately 9:45 the VSP Tactical Team executed a search warrant and were able to take an unidentified male...
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
969wsig.com
HFD seeks community donations for second annual Coats for Kids drive
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Harrisonburg Fire Department is once. again calling on the generosity of The Friendly City to help keep. local kids warm this winter. The department’s second annual HFD Winter Coat Drive will kick. off Oct. 1, with donations of new, unused winter coats needed for.
WHSV
Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody
Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
Augusta Free Press
Loudoun County: Authorities searching for missing teen who may be in Waynesboro area
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a 13-year-old from Ashburn. Hailey N. Delgado Lopez was reported missing by her family Tuesday after leaving her residence on Dodge Terrace on her own accord. She is possibly traveling to Waynesboro, where she has ties to the area.
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Culpeper County
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Culpeper County. According to police, a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Sperryville Pike when it failed to maneuver a curve just north of Durantes Curve. The motorcycle ran off...
Virginia woman killed, 3 hurt in crash involving motorcycles on Highway 17 Business in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt Sunday night when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business in Garden City, authorities said. Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles died in the crash after being taken […]
cbs19news
Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash in Page County
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash that occurred in Page County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Highway 340 and Compton Hollow Road. A 2006 Honda Pilot was heading south...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
wmra.org
Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg
Augusta Health celebrated the opening of a new facility in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Healthcare providers and Chamber of Commerce members gathered outside the new Augusta Health Primary Care on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg. Dr. Scott Just, the president of Augusta Medical Group, was among those who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting.
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
