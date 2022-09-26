ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Roanoke, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The William Byrd High School football team will have a game with Cave Spring High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ROANOKE, VA
multihousingnews.com

Tazewell sells Virginia Apartment Building for $15M

The community is located in the center of downtown Roanoke. Tazewell Development has completed the$14.6 million sale of Gramercy Row Apartment Residences, an 82-unit mixed-use apartment community located at 206 Williamson Road SE in Roanoke, Va. Cushman & Wakefield’s Roanoke-based Thalmier Capital Markets Group represented Tazewell in the transaction. The property was acquired by a private investor.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Developers in Botetourt County are finalizing plans for a “new urban community” in the Roanoke Valley. Partners held a community input meeting with neighbors and stakeholders last week. After weeks of talking with neighbors and community members, the Wilkinson Group is moving forward...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Salem, VA
Salem, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
Salem, VA
Sports
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police Department to break ground on new headquarters Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The highly anticipated new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Friday at 11 a.m., the department is set to break ground on the new headquarters following nearly six years of planning. This comes after construction of the new facility...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hispanic-owned restaurants bringing unique and distinct flavors to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One way for anyone to experience Hispanic culture is through food and people in the Roanoke region have more choices now than ever before. If you want to take a quick trip to Peru, all you have to do is take a short drive to Inka Grill in Roanoke, where staples like rice, plantains and potatoes are elevated to dishes that appeal to both the eye and the pallate.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Moyer Sports#Salem High School#The Roanoke County Court#Domestic Relations Court#The Women S Ncaa Dii
WSET

At no cost to you: Board approves new zoning district for redevelopment in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approved a new zoning district designed to encourage redevelopment in the I-81 Exit 150 area. The Gateway Overlay District updates old suburban-based development regulations with new standards and guidelines that create opportunities for a mix of new commercial and residential development.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech dedicates plaza to family of first known Black employee

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The legacy of Andrew Oliver and Fannie Vaughn-Oliver will be remembered on the Virginia Tech campus forever at the Vaughn-Oliver Plaza. Oliver is the first known Black employee of the university in the 1870s. He worked as a custodian and a gardener and planted some of the original trees on campus.
BLACKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WSLS

‘The Spot on Kirk’ in Roanoke looking to add more volunteers

Roanoke, Va. – A local non-profit focused on growing Roanoke’s live music scene is looking for more volunteers. ‘The Spot on Kirk’ is a music venue on Kirk Avenue in Downtown Roanoke. The non-profit aims to give artists a place to perform and audiences a chance to...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke tennis legend Carnis Poindexter dies at 84

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local tennis legend has died after a lifetime of teaching young African American students the art of tennis. Carnis Poindexter died last week at the age of 84, according to the Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory. Poindexter was born and raised in Roanoke. He started...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg Food Truck Rodeo postponed

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The food truck rodeo has been postponed until later this fall or possibly spring because of Tropical Storm Ian, expected to make its way into Virginia by this weekend. ORIGINAL STORY: Get ready to pack an appetite, because Christiansburg’s Food Truck Rodeo is back.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Lynchburg (OH) Fire Department Takes Delivery of a Federal Funded Rosenbauer Tanker

Lynchburg (OH) Fire Department recently applied for the FEMA based AFG grant (Assistance to firefighter’s grant). With help from Ohio First Responder Grants, LLC Lynchburg was able to purchase a 2022 Rosenbauer 3,000-gallon tanker at a fraction of the cost. The grant was designed to replace a 2000 International 2000-gallon tanker along with a 2001 International 1800-gallon tanker. These tankers were equipped with small PTO pumps and were no longer practical for the current operations set forth by Lynchburg Fire Chief Jeff Turner.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

Another Thursday, not Friday, night varsity football for FCHS

Hurricane Ian is coming for a weekend visit to Virginia and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth. Floyd County High School has moved the Friday Night home varsity football game against Carroll County to Thursday evening at 7 p.m. A JV and varsity...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Local tennis legend, beloved teacher Carnis Poindexter dies at 84

ROANOKE, Va. – Carnis Poindexter, a local tennis legend who spent a lifetime coaching African American students, has died at the age of 84. Poindexter was born in Roanoke and started playing tennis his senior year in 1956 at Lucy Addison High School. After graduating college at Arkansas AM...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia emergency agencies prepare for Hurricane Ian’s impact

ROANOKE, Va. – You can never be too prepared, especially when a hurricane is coming your way. Emergency Management Agencies across the state are preparing as Hurricane Ian makes its way along the east coast. Trevor Shannon, the Battalion Chief of Emergency Management for the city of Roanoke, said...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’

Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy