Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown will not air on local PBS network Blue Ridge Public TelevisionCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating the Spanish language during National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month in the Roanoke Valley in OctoberCheryl E Preston
Local Colors Celebrates Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Two local restaurants are highlighted for Hispanic Heritage monthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Roanoke, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The William Byrd High School football team will have a game with Cave Spring High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WSLS
Preparations underway for Illuminights at Roanoke’s Explore Park
ROANOKE, Va. – Dinosaurs are now gone from the trails at Explore Park, making way for Roanoke County to set up this year’s Illuminights trail. The winter walk takes about two months to set up, and crews are making sure everything is secure for November and December. Roanoke...
multihousingnews.com
Tazewell sells Virginia Apartment Building for $15M
The community is located in the center of downtown Roanoke. Tazewell Development has completed the$14.6 million sale of Gramercy Row Apartment Residences, an 82-unit mixed-use apartment community located at 206 Williamson Road SE in Roanoke, Va. Cushman & Wakefield’s Roanoke-based Thalmier Capital Markets Group represented Tazewell in the transaction. The property was acquired by a private investor.
WDBJ7.com
Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Developers in Botetourt County are finalizing plans for a “new urban community” in the Roanoke Valley. Partners held a community input meeting with neighbors and stakeholders last week. After weeks of talking with neighbors and community members, the Wilkinson Group is moving forward...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department to break ground on new headquarters Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The highly anticipated new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Friday at 11 a.m., the department is set to break ground on the new headquarters following nearly six years of planning. This comes after construction of the new facility...
wfxrtv.com
Hispanic-owned restaurants bringing unique and distinct flavors to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One way for anyone to experience Hispanic culture is through food and people in the Roanoke region have more choices now than ever before. If you want to take a quick trip to Peru, all you have to do is take a short drive to Inka Grill in Roanoke, where staples like rice, plantains and potatoes are elevated to dishes that appeal to both the eye and the pallate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Planning Commission approves massive redevelopment project
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– After months of angered residents and deliberation. The Roanoke County Planning Commission has approved a rezoning project that will bring a four-story hotel and 80 townhomes to the Edgebrook Road neighborhood. Four members of the commission voted yes, with one no from the Catawba District...
WSET
At no cost to you: Board approves new zoning district for redevelopment in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approved a new zoning district designed to encourage redevelopment in the I-81 Exit 150 area. The Gateway Overlay District updates old suburban-based development regulations with new standards and guidelines that create opportunities for a mix of new commercial and residential development.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Lynchburg’s “Get Downtown” event canceled due to Tropical Storm Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Lynchburg has canceled its “Get Downtown” event due to inclement weather brought on by Tropical Storm Ian. The city says the event won’t be rescheduled. The cancelation was done with the safety in mind of vendors, entertainers and anyone who wanted to...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech dedicates plaza to family of first known Black employee
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The legacy of Andrew Oliver and Fannie Vaughn-Oliver will be remembered on the Virginia Tech campus forever at the Vaughn-Oliver Plaza. Oliver is the first known Black employee of the university in the 1870s. He worked as a custodian and a gardener and planted some of the original trees on campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
‘The Spot on Kirk’ in Roanoke looking to add more volunteers
Roanoke, Va. – A local non-profit focused on growing Roanoke’s live music scene is looking for more volunteers. ‘The Spot on Kirk’ is a music venue on Kirk Avenue in Downtown Roanoke. The non-profit aims to give artists a place to perform and audiences a chance to...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke tennis legend Carnis Poindexter dies at 84
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local tennis legend has died after a lifetime of teaching young African American students the art of tennis. Carnis Poindexter died last week at the age of 84, according to the Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory. Poindexter was born and raised in Roanoke. He started...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Food Truck Rodeo postponed
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The food truck rodeo has been postponed until later this fall or possibly spring because of Tropical Storm Ian, expected to make its way into Virginia by this weekend. ORIGINAL STORY: Get ready to pack an appetite, because Christiansburg’s Food Truck Rodeo is back.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lynchburg (OH) Fire Department Takes Delivery of a Federal Funded Rosenbauer Tanker
Lynchburg (OH) Fire Department recently applied for the FEMA based AFG grant (Assistance to firefighter’s grant). With help from Ohio First Responder Grants, LLC Lynchburg was able to purchase a 2022 Rosenbauer 3,000-gallon tanker at a fraction of the cost. The grant was designed to replace a 2000 International 2000-gallon tanker along with a 2001 International 1800-gallon tanker. These tankers were equipped with small PTO pumps and were no longer practical for the current operations set forth by Lynchburg Fire Chief Jeff Turner.
Blue Ridge Muse
Another Thursday, not Friday, night varsity football for FCHS
Hurricane Ian is coming for a weekend visit to Virginia and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth. Floyd County High School has moved the Friday Night home varsity football game against Carroll County to Thursday evening at 7 p.m. A JV and varsity...
WSLS
Local tennis legend, beloved teacher Carnis Poindexter dies at 84
ROANOKE, Va. – Carnis Poindexter, a local tennis legend who spent a lifetime coaching African American students, has died at the age of 84. Poindexter was born in Roanoke and started playing tennis his senior year in 1956 at Lucy Addison High School. After graduating college at Arkansas AM...
WSLS
Virginia emergency agencies prepare for Hurricane Ian’s impact
ROANOKE, Va. – You can never be too prepared, especially when a hurricane is coming your way. Emergency Management Agencies across the state are preparing as Hurricane Ian makes its way along the east coast. Trevor Shannon, the Battalion Chief of Emergency Management for the city of Roanoke, said...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
Comments / 1