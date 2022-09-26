Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/29 Thursday morning forecast
Forecast: Today will be sunny with some high clouds. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and chilly again with 50s in the city and 40s and 30s across our northwest suburbs. As for tomorrow, clouds will be on the increase, but it should stay dry. It will remain cool with highs in the 60s Looking Ahead: There's better agreement this morning that the remnants of Ian will spread into our area this weekend. The likelihood at this point is that showers/rain overspread parts of the area as early as late tomorrow night and linger through at least Saturday morning. However, it's still questionable how much rainfall we'll get. Low end amounts are around .5" in the city; high end amounts are closer to 4". Now, there's better agreement among the models that we'll end up with .5-1.5" around here, but obviously it's hard to ignore a 4" rainfall projection. And we could actually use the rain, but too much over a short period of time could cause some issues.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
The Weather Channel
Tropical Storm Ian Tracker: Spaghetti Models, Cone, Satellite And More
Tropical Storm Ian will track through the Caribbean Sea this weekend and will likely be a hurricane threat for the western Caribbean and the Southeast. Here are a few maps that show the latest information on this system. For full forecast details, go to this link. Projected Path...
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
Time Out Global
Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week
Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
msn.com
De-clutter your gutter and keep an eye on your roof ahead of storms
Even though we aren't expecting to see a severe weather event pass through this weekend, we will still see rain and wind across the Triad. That's why it's important to take some necessary precautions now, to prevent future damage to your home. When it comes to your roof or gutters,...
CBS42.com
Sunny, mild and breezy weekend ahead across Central Alabama, Ian makes landfall on South Carolina today
Hurricane Ian will make another landfall today, this time along the South Carolina coast near Charleston. It could be close to a Category 2 storm. This will spread heavy rain across the Carolinas on Friday and Saturday. It will be breezy across Alabama today through the weekend. The only impact we will have from Ian across Alabama will be some breezy conditions today through the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow
B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 PM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Fiona, located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda, and on Tropical Storm Gaston, located a few hundred miles west-northwest of the central Azores. 1. Southeastern Caribbean Sea: Satellite wind data and surface observations indicate that an area of low pressure has formed in the southeastern Caribbean Sea, though the associated shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized. The environment is forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or so. The low is forecast to move west-northwestward and be over the central Caribbean Sea this weekend where conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely to affect the Windward Islands, northern Venezuela, and the ABC island chain today. These impacts are likely to spread to northeastern Colombia later this evening. Interests in Jamaica should closely monitor the progress of this system. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent. 2. Eastern Tropical Atlantic: Showers and thunderstorms located near the west coast of Africa are associated with a tropical wave that has emerged over the warm waters of the far eastern Atlantic. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development, and a tropical depression could form by this weekend while the system moves slowly northward, between west Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent. 3. East Central Tropical Atlantic: A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Despite marginal environmental conditions, some slow development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves slowly northwestward or northward over the tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.
Comments / 0