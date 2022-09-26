Despite some shoddy play on the field from franchise quarterback Justin Fields, and some not-so great comments about the fans off of it, the Chicago Bears are 2-1 and tied for first in the NFC North. It won't last, but it's certainly a nice step up from the much maligned Matt Nagy era. The vibes are all good in the windy city, for now.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO