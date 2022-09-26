Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Has So Many Dallas Cowboys' Wives For Besties
The NFL is full of players with significant others who are ever-so-supportive of their teams, and Dak Prescott's girlfriend is a true Cowboys fan. When the season is in full swing, partners take to Instagram to show their encouragement and hang out with their fellow team-significant others while they're at it.
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Bears May Add 9th Former Viking to Roster
The Chicago Bears infatuation with former Minnesota Vikings players could continue, as ex-Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch tried out for Matt Eberflus’ team on Tuesday. Lynch spent two seasons with the Vikings in 2020 and 2021. Doug Kyed from Pro Football Focus reported the audition just days after the Bears...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA・
Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React
On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
AthlonSports.com
'Majority' Of Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Players Reportedly Want Coach Fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season is off to a horrendous start. The offense isn't scoring many points, the defense is dealing with multiple injuries and the team already finds itself in a 1-2 hole. A "majority" of Steelers offensive players, as a result, want a coach fired. That coach is...
NFL says if Chiefs-Buccaneers needs to be moved, it will be played at Vikings' US Bank Stadium
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
Golf Digest
The Chicago Bears let Dick Butkus take over their Twitter account and it was pure old-man chaos
Despite some shoddy play on the field from franchise quarterback Justin Fields, and some not-so great comments about the fans off of it, the Chicago Bears are 2-1 and tied for first in the NFC North. It won't last, but it's certainly a nice step up from the much maligned Matt Nagy era. The vibes are all good in the windy city, for now.
Everything to know about Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, full timeline
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head and neck injury on Thursday night that is being connected to an injury he suffered in the previous game. Before Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, fans and experts had questions about why Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to play.
Miami Heat: What to make of Kyle Lowry’s prickly response to Pat Riley
As the Miami Heat begin their training camp, fresh off of Media Day, there is tons to dive into. With storylines galore and actual fresh basketball content to analyze along the way, things will unfold left and right. Then though, there are those situations where there are new developments on...
Neuroscientist chastises Dolphins, NFL over Tua Tagovailoa concussion
The NFL and the Miami Dolphins are facing heavy scrutiny for their handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. On Thursday Night Football, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries that required transportation to a local hospital. The injury was extremely frightening to watch. Following the incident, the...
Atlanta Falcons remaining surprisingly healthy heading into week four
While the Atlanta Falcons starting the season 1-2 is far from ideal the one thing Atlanta has been fortunate with so far this season is injuries. Heading into the season the team lost Deion Jones and Isaiah Oliver, however, both players had pre-existing injuries that left them both as question marks heading into the season.
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
Cubs: Signing a superstar shortstop also answers the second base question
Whether or not you’re enamored with Nico Hoerner should have zero bearing in how you feel about the Chicago Cubs going out and signing one of this offseason’s superstar shortstops. There’s no doubt Hoerner has answered the questions that surrounded him heading into 2022, namely defensively, racking up...
Yardbarker
Bears Injury Report Keeps Growing Ahead Of Matchup With New York
After their victory over the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries galore. David Montgomery left Sunday's win in the first quarter as did Byron Pringle, who the Bears just recently placed on injured reserve. But as the week progressed towards the road matchup in New York,...
Look: Football World Reacts To Major Big Ten Stadium News
Northwestern is on track to receive a new stadium for its football team. It was announced on Wednesday that a proposal is in place to demolish Ryan Field. A modern, smaller-capacity stadium would be built on the site. According to a report from Chicago Business, this project would cost roughly...
FanSided
