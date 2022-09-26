ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Bears May Add 9th Former Viking to Roster

The Chicago Bears infatuation with former Minnesota Vikings players could continue, as ex-Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch tried out for Matt Eberflus’ team on Tuesday. Lynch spent two seasons with the Vikings in 2020 and 2021. Doug Kyed from Pro Football Focus reported the audition just days after the Bears...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
The Spun

Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React

On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
WACO, TX
FanSided

Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy

In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Everything to know about Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, full timeline

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head and neck injury on Thursday night that is being connected to an injury he suffered in the previous game. Before Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, fans and experts had questions about why Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to play.
NFL
FanSided

Neuroscientist chastises Dolphins, NFL over Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The NFL and the Miami Dolphins are facing heavy scrutiny for their handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. On Thursday Night Football, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries that required transportation to a local hospital. The injury was extremely frightening to watch. Following the incident, the...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons remaining surprisingly healthy heading into week four

While the Atlanta Falcons starting the season 1-2 is far from ideal the one thing Atlanta has been fortunate with so far this season is injuries. Heading into the season the team lost Deion Jones and Isaiah Oliver, however, both players had pre-existing injuries that left them both as question marks heading into the season.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention

Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Injury Report Keeps Growing Ahead Of Matchup With New York

After their victory over the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries galore. David Montgomery left Sunday's win in the first quarter as did Byron Pringle, who the Bears just recently placed on injured reserve. But as the week progressed towards the road matchup in New York,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Major Big Ten Stadium News

Northwestern is on track to receive a new stadium for its football team. It was announced on Wednesday that a proposal is in place to demolish Ryan Field. A modern, smaller-capacity stadium would be built on the site. According to a report from Chicago Business, this project would cost roughly...
EVANSTON, IL
