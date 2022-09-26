#TerrorInTheSkies - Moans in the Sky
Passengers on board a Dallas-bound American Airlines flight reported hearing bizarre noises from the plane’s PA system.
Passengers on board a Dallas-bound American Airlines flight reported hearing bizarre noises from the plane’s PA system.
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!https://kfiam640.iheart.com
Comments / 0