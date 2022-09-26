Read full article on original website
Three Reasons to Worry After Packers’ Victory Over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers earned a big-time victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here are three trouble spots as we turn the page to next week vs. the New England Patriots.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline, total
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Panthers are a 1.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Panthers are -117 on the...
Source: Son Of Randy - TE Thaddeus Moss Among 5 Patriots Free Agent Workouts
Patriots hopeful Moss, a 24-year-old tight end, was recently released from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Each team had some players listed as limited and others as non-participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Face Must-Win Game in Week 4
Week 4 seems early to be declaring a must-win scenario, but for the 2022 Arizona Cardinals it certainly seems to be the case. The Cardinals followed an embarrassing opening week loss to the Chiefs with a magical come-from-behind victory in Las Vegas in Week 2. Sadly, the squad returned to...
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Host Familiar Face for Visit
Banjo, as Field Yates alluded to, previously played for Arizona from 2019-21. Last season, he played in 16 games for Arizona and made 7 tackles. He played 76% of special teams snaps and could potentially see a similar role, should Arizona sign him. Only Tanner Vallejo (90%) and Dennis Gardeck...
Yardbarker
Five Cardinals Who Need More Playing Time
The Arizona Cardinals are 1-2, and everyone from top to bottom needs to look themselves in the mirror moving forward. Although early in the season, very few signs of complete competence have been shown from Kliff Kingsbury and company. The Cardinals now move forward to a Week 4 road trip...
Rondale Moore returns to practice, could play for Arizona Cardinals Sunday
A face not seen in Arizona Cardinals practice since the days leading up to the season opener appeared Wednesday morning. That of wide receiver Rondale Moore, who was officially limited with the hamstring injury that has kept him out of practices and the first three games of the season. Moore's...
Yardbarker
Takeaways From The Vikings Week 3 Win
The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday in a win that didn’t quite feel like one. The Vikings got down by ten twice, rallying in the second and fourth quarter to get the win. Minnesota struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball. They couldn’t move the ball well on offense and the defense had fits with Detroit’s. Minnesota was terrible on fourth down acting like it was first, allowing Detroit to keep drives alive. On the flip side Minnesota was able to rally in the fourth, led by Kirk Cousins who hit K.J. Osborn for a 28-yard touchdown and the Vikings defense got an interception to seal it. It was ugly, but they got the win and that’s what matters. With that, let’s take a look at my takeaways from their week 3 win.
Yardbarker
The Coach to Fix the Cardinals isn't on Payroll... Yet
When at Texas Tech, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked who he thought should be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. His answer? Kyler Murray. Fast forward to the next year in 2019, and Kingsbury is the offensive coordinator at USC after being fired while Murray is deciding between his baseball dreams or going pro in football.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 4 game
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in a Week 4 NFL game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 4 picks, predictions:. Dolphins vs. Bengals | Vikings vs. Saints...
