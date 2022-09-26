ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
Yardbarker

Cardinals Face Must-Win Game in Week 4

Week 4 seems early to be declaring a must-win scenario, but for the 2022 Arizona Cardinals it certainly seems to be the case. The Cardinals followed an embarrassing opening week loss to the Chiefs with a magical come-from-behind victory in Las Vegas in Week 2. Sadly, the squad returned to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Host Familiar Face for Visit

Banjo, as Field Yates alluded to, previously played for Arizona from 2019-21. Last season, he played in 16 games for Arizona and made 7 tackles. He played 76% of special teams snaps and could potentially see a similar role, should Arizona sign him. Only Tanner Vallejo (90%) and Dennis Gardeck...
NFL
Yardbarker

Five Cardinals Who Need More Playing Time

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-2, and everyone from top to bottom needs to look themselves in the mirror moving forward. Although early in the season, very few signs of complete competence have been shown from Kliff Kingsbury and company. The Cardinals now move forward to a Week 4 road trip...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Football Games#Raiders#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
Yardbarker

Takeaways From The Vikings Week 3 Win

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday in a win that didn’t quite feel like one. The Vikings got down by ten twice, rallying in the second and fourth quarter to get the win. Minnesota struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball. They couldn’t move the ball well on offense and the defense had fits with Detroit’s. Minnesota was terrible on fourth down acting like it was first, allowing Detroit to keep drives alive. On the flip side Minnesota was able to rally in the fourth, led by Kirk Cousins who hit K.J. Osborn for a 28-yard touchdown and the Vikings defense got an interception to seal it. It was ugly, but they got the win and that’s what matters. With that, let’s take a look at my takeaways from their week 3 win.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Coach to Fix the Cardinals isn't on Payroll... Yet

When at Texas Tech, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked who he thought should be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. His answer? Kyler Murray. Fast forward to the next year in 2019, and Kingsbury is the offensive coordinator at USC after being fired while Murray is deciding between his baseball dreams or going pro in football.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy