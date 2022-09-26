ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Attorney Alleges Improper Handling of Bat Poop at Shreveport’s Fairgrounds Field

Some local residents are trying to put a stop to the demolition of Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport. This latest claim centers on how the demolition company is handling the bat guano at the stadium. Attorney Jerry Harper has sent a letter to the Mayor on behalf of clients who live near the property. He says there are health concerns about how the bat droppings are being handled. He says the company in charge of the demolition is improperly handling the guano which could create a substantial health risk to residents in the area.
Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood

You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
Large woods fire south of Mansfield now under control

MANSFIELD, La. -- A large woods fire south of Mansfield finally has been contained, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office said. Firstfighters had the area under control then flames jumped a fire line. Firefighters finally won the battle. Two roads were closed -- Sam Booker Road to Mustiful Road and Hudson...
Shreveport police seek burglar who stole Central AC Unit

Video footage shows the suspect in the 1800 block of Russell Road stealing a Central AC unit on September 10th. Footage of the suspect has been released in hopes that someone may be able to identify the man. Both the prosecution and defense have rested their cases in the Taylor...
Here Is Why the Waffle House Index Started Trending Again

If You Live in the South and Have Lived Through a Historic Weather Phenomenon You Know About the Waffle House Index. I first heard about the Waffle House Index when I experienced my first snowfall in Shreveport-Bossier. Were we really going to base how safe we felt off of a popular breakfast joint? Yes, we sure did.
Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
Red River Revel Preview

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Red River Revel Arts Festival will be held at Festival Plaza in Shreveport Oct. 1-9 at 11 a.m. Admission is free Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m and every day to children 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) and to military and first responders with valid ID. A general admission fee of $5 will be charged all day on Saturday and Sunday and from 5 p.m. to close Tuesday through Friday.
Empowering Veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. - In an ongoing mission to empower and equip veterans to take charge of their health and well-being, the Department of Veterans Affairs is shining a light on its whole health approach, by shifting from a largely problem-based disease care system to a patient-centered system. KTBS 3's Nate...
Center, Tx. welcomes KTBS 3 Community Caravan

CENTER, Texas - The fine people of Shelby County, Texas sure know how to make you feel welcome. We've had a great time Center this week leading up to the KTBS 3 Community Caravan. On Thursday, a great lunch was served up at at T/R's Steaks & More. That's at...
Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
Why Are People In Shreveport Buying Halloween Candy Early?

We’re a little over a month away from Halloween… There’s plenty of time to stock up on candy — so, why are some people already buying candy in Shreveport?. 18% of us say we’ve always started stocking up on Halloween candy. Now, maybe those people just have better willpower than I do because I can almost guarantee you that, that Halloween candy would not be lasting till Halloween at my house! LOL.
Behind the Badge: Center, Tx

CENTER, Texas - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on law enforcement in Center, Texas as part of our KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. If you'd like to submit an idea for a...
Shreveport (LA) Opens New Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road

Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations, KSLA.com reported. Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the report said. The new station has modern amenities and more space for firefighters and...
DOTD to reconstruct left turn lanes at Youree and Regal

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The state highway department will begin construction Oct. 10 to reconstruct left turn lanes at one of the busiest intersections in Shreveport. The purpose of the $3.1 million project at the intersection of Youree Drive and Regal Drive -- near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers -- is to convert existing turn lanes to off-set left turn lanes to reduce the potential for crashes by improving visibility for drivers.
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier stops in East Texas

Democrat Mike Collier made stops in East Texas on Wednesday, including in Tyler and in Longview. Collier shared his views on education, the power grid, property taxes and border security Wednesday with a crowd of about 35 people during a campaign stop at Heritage Plaza in Longview, and also at The Foundry coffee shop in downtown Tyler.
