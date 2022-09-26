Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Attorney Alleges Improper Handling of Bat Poop at Shreveport’s Fairgrounds Field
Some local residents are trying to put a stop to the demolition of Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport. This latest claim centers on how the demolition company is handling the bat guano at the stadium. Attorney Jerry Harper has sent a letter to the Mayor on behalf of clients who live near the property. He says there are health concerns about how the bat droppings are being handled. He says the company in charge of the demolition is improperly handling the guano which could create a substantial health risk to residents in the area.
q973radio.com
Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood
You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
KTBS
Demolition of Fair Grounds Field paused amid public health danger posed by bat droppings
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A pause in demolition is what Friends of Fair Grounds Field want. And a pause is what they got -- at least for one day. That's while they raise public health concerns. An attorney for developer Linc Coleman sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins and his...
KTBS
Large woods fire south of Mansfield now under control
MANSFIELD, La. -- A large woods fire south of Mansfield finally has been contained, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office said. Firstfighters had the area under control then flames jumped a fire line. Firefighters finally won the battle. Two roads were closed -- Sam Booker Road to Mustiful Road and Hudson...
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport police seek burglar who stole Central AC Unit
Video footage shows the suspect in the 1800 block of Russell Road stealing a Central AC unit on September 10th. Footage of the suspect has been released in hopes that someone may be able to identify the man. Both the prosecution and defense have rested their cases in the Taylor...
Another Platinum Selling Rock Band Starts Work In Shreveport
Shreveport social media went crazy earlier this week when stories of Smashing Pumpkins' singer Billy Corgan hanging out in town were posted. According to multiple posts, Billy Corgan was hanging out at various places around town, and helping to stimulate the Shreveport economy by purchasing vinyl at local record shop.
Here Is Why the Waffle House Index Started Trending Again
If You Live in the South and Have Lived Through a Historic Weather Phenomenon You Know About the Waffle House Index. I first heard about the Waffle House Index when I experienced my first snowfall in Shreveport-Bossier. Were we really going to base how safe we felt off of a popular breakfast joint? Yes, we sure did.
KTBS
City eyes demolition of charred buildings from two major fires
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The owner of the old Shreve Square building that burned one week ago has been given 30 days by Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration to demolish what's left. Otherwise, the city will do it and send him the bill. But KTBS has also learned that the city gave...
KSLA
Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
KTBS
Red River Revel Preview
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Red River Revel Arts Festival will be held at Festival Plaza in Shreveport Oct. 1-9 at 11 a.m. Admission is free Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m and every day to children 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) and to military and first responders with valid ID. A general admission fee of $5 will be charged all day on Saturday and Sunday and from 5 p.m. to close Tuesday through Friday.
Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes
A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
KTBS
Empowering Veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. - In an ongoing mission to empower and equip veterans to take charge of their health and well-being, the Department of Veterans Affairs is shining a light on its whole health approach, by shifting from a largely problem-based disease care system to a patient-centered system. KTBS 3's Nate...
KTBS
Center, Tx. welcomes KTBS 3 Community Caravan
CENTER, Texas - The fine people of Shelby County, Texas sure know how to make you feel welcome. We've had a great time Center this week leading up to the KTBS 3 Community Caravan. On Thursday, a great lunch was served up at at T/R's Steaks & More. That's at...
KSLA
Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
q973radio.com
Why Are People In Shreveport Buying Halloween Candy Early?
We’re a little over a month away from Halloween… There’s plenty of time to stock up on candy — so, why are some people already buying candy in Shreveport?. 18% of us say we’ve always started stocking up on Halloween candy. Now, maybe those people just have better willpower than I do because I can almost guarantee you that, that Halloween candy would not be lasting till Halloween at my house! LOL.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Center, Tx
CENTER, Texas - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on law enforcement in Center, Texas as part of our KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. If you'd like to submit an idea for a...
Do You Know the History Behind Shreveport’s Creepiest Cemetery?
Word is that it's overrun by tarantulas! Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery sits across the street from Municipal Auditorium and at one point was the 'city' cemetery of Shreveport. But first, here's the scoop on the tarantulas. Do you know the story behind Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery? Check out the video...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Shreveport (LA) Opens New Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road
Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations, KSLA.com reported. Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the report said. The new station has modern amenities and more space for firefighters and...
KTBS
DOTD to reconstruct left turn lanes at Youree and Regal
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The state highway department will begin construction Oct. 10 to reconstruct left turn lanes at one of the busiest intersections in Shreveport. The purpose of the $3.1 million project at the intersection of Youree Drive and Regal Drive -- near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers -- is to convert existing turn lanes to off-set left turn lanes to reduce the potential for crashes by improving visibility for drivers.
inforney.com
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier stops in East Texas
Democrat Mike Collier made stops in East Texas on Wednesday, including in Tyler and in Longview. Collier shared his views on education, the power grid, property taxes and border security Wednesday with a crowd of about 35 people during a campaign stop at Heritage Plaza in Longview, and also at The Foundry coffee shop in downtown Tyler.
