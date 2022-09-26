Read full article on original website
Related
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Bill Clinton says ‘there is a limit’ to how many migrants US can take without causing ‘disruption’
As the U.S. faces a border crisis, former President Clinton says "there is a limit" to how many migrants any society can accept without there being disruption
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOC, looking to match GOP’s ‘uncomfortable’ abortion conversation, talks about her IUD during House hearing
Claiming she wanted to make things 'uncomfortable' like Republicans do, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talked about her preferred birth control method during a House hearing.
Matt Gaetz Votes Against Disaster Relief Days After Hurricane Ian Hits
Only 10 Republicans voted in favor of the bill.
WH plays damage control yet again after Biden search for deceased Rep. Walorski adds to list of walk-backs
A White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital why President Biden's remarks have repeatedly been corrected or walked back throughout his tenure.
California Border Protection agents arrest US citizen for allegedly driving 'cloned' Border Patrol SUV
Border Protection agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was allegedly driving an SUV that was made to look like a Border Patrol vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
As DeSantis deals with Hurricane Ian, Dems push Buttigieg to investigate governor over migrant ‘stunt'
Politico reported on Massachusetts Democrats urging Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant "stunt."
John Fetterman wipes Black Lives Matter section from campaign site amid attacks over crime
Senate candidate John Fetterman, D-Pa., has removed mentions of Black Lives Matter from his campaign website in the last month, a review of archived webpages showed. The "issues" page on Fetterman's website currently includes sections on inflation ,criminal justice reform, legalizing cannabis, renewable energy, immigration and several other topics, but doesn't include any section devoted to Black Lives Matter. Archived copies of the page, though, show that as recently as Aug. 22, the same page highlighted Fetterman's commitment to Black Lives Matter.
AOC: Abortion is an economic issue because giving birth 'conscripts' parents to work ‘against their will’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said childbirth keeps parents "conscripted" to large companies and forces them to seek second and third jobs.
House approves $2.7 billion in payments to 9/11 victims after years of delay
Republicans said Democrats took too long to provide compensation for thousands of 9/11 victims, including spouses and children, but the House passed $2.7 billion Friday after years of delay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pelosi says farmers need illegal immigrants ‘to pick the crops’ in Florida
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that farmers in Florida need migrants "to pick the crops" as she renewed Democratic calls for comprehensive immigration reform.
Two-thirds of U.S. adults do not plan on getting COVID boosters
About two-thirds of adults in the United States do not plan to get updated COVID-19 booster shots soon, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Fox News
827K+
Followers
6K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0