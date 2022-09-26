ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."

Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics eyeing reunion with former longtime assistant coach

The Boston Celtics fully support Joe Mazzulla in his new role as interim head coach. But they also recognize that the 34-year-old may benefit from some extra experience on his bench. The Celtics are seeking permission to speak with Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla's staff,...
BOSTON, MA
Anthony Edwards
Yardbarker

Suns star Devin Booker goes full spin zone on Deandre Ayton-Monty Williams beef

There has been a lot of talk surrounding DeAndre Ayton and his supposed beef with Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams. This is especially after Ayton himself revealed that the last time he spoke with Williams was during their Game 7 loss in the West Semis against the Dallas Mavericks — that they haven’t exchanged a single word all summer long.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Wolves#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
Yardbarker

Nuggets Rising Star Comments On His Energy

There were many great rookies in the league last season but few as fun and lovable as Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets. The young guard didn’t start in many games and he didn’t play for too many minutes but he certainly showed his skill in the time given.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Wolves’ Edwards ‘willing to do whatever it takes to make it right’ after homophobic post

Addressing reporters at Timberwolves media day on Monday, his first public appearance since the NBA fined him $40,000 for his now-deleted video clip on Instagram, Edwards apologized again for the disparaging, profane comment he made about what he assumed to be the sexual orientation of a group of men he filmed on a sidewalk outside a vehicle he was riding in.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Notable ex-NBA guard set to replace Dwyane Wade on TNT

TNT has decided to replace Flash with J-Crossover. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Wednesday that retired ex-NBA guard Jamal Crawford is set to succeed future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade on TNT’s Tuesday crew. The 42-year-old Crawford will join a team that already includes Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe.
NBA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a four-year drought by qualifying for the NBA Playoffs. After an electrifying play-in victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, the T-Wolves lost the opening round series of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

