Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers
The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.
Massive News About Zach LaVine
On Monday, Zach LaVine met with reporters at Chicago Bulls media day.
Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."
Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
Report: Celtics eyeing reunion with former longtime assistant coach
The Boston Celtics fully support Joe Mazzulla in his new role as interim head coach. But they also recognize that the 34-year-old may benefit from some extra experience on his bench. The Celtics are seeking permission to speak with Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla's staff,...
3x 6th Man of The Year Jamal Crawford Has A New Job
According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Jamal Crawford will join TNT for the 2022-23 NBA season. He is now retired but has played for nine NBA teams (most recently the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets).
Nia Long speaks out following fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension: I will 'focus on my children'
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence after her fiancé Ime Udoka, the head coach of the Boston Celtics, was embroiled in a scandal and suspended.
Suns star Devin Booker goes full spin zone on Deandre Ayton-Monty Williams beef
There has been a lot of talk surrounding DeAndre Ayton and his supposed beef with Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams. This is especially after Ayton himself revealed that the last time he spoke with Williams was during their Game 7 loss in the West Semis against the Dallas Mavericks — that they haven’t exchanged a single word all summer long.
'We Season, Not Me Season': Tyrese Maxey Explains Camp Goals
During his panel at the Sixers press day, Tyrese Maxey has spoken about his goals for the upcoming NBA season.
Tyrese Maxey Reflects On Pre-Camp Training With Sixers' Guards
Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey looks back at his offseason training sessions with his fellow backcourt players.
Kevin Durant left carrying heavier burden amid TJ Warren injury news
It’s going to be a little while longer before Brooklyn Nets wing TJ Warren steps foot on an NBA court again. Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters today that the veteran wing will. to suit up for the team as he continues to recover from a foot injury....
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Clippers Assistant for Staff After Udoka’s Suspension
Boston is reportedly interested in adding Jay Larranaga to its coaching staff following Ime Udoka’s yearlong suspension.
Nuggets Rising Star Comments On His Energy
There were many great rookies in the league last season but few as fun and lovable as Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets. The young guard didn’t start in many games and he didn’t play for too many minutes but he certainly showed his skill in the time given.
Kendrick Nunn breaks silence after finally returning to action following lost Lakers season
The Los Angeles Lakers made several key additions this offseason set to make their debuts for the purple and gold. Kendrick Nunn finds himself among those after missing his entire first season with LA. The oft-maligned Nunn suffered setback after setback with his knee injury that eventually closed the window...
Nate McMillan Shares Thoughts on Vit Krejci
Head coach Nate McMillan shared his thoughts on the Atlanta Hawks trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Wolves’ Edwards ‘willing to do whatever it takes to make it right’ after homophobic post
Addressing reporters at Timberwolves media day on Monday, his first public appearance since the NBA fined him $40,000 for his now-deleted video clip on Instagram, Edwards apologized again for the disparaging, profane comment he made about what he assumed to be the sexual orientation of a group of men he filmed on a sidewalk outside a vehicle he was riding in.
Notable ex-NBA guard set to replace Dwyane Wade on TNT
TNT has decided to replace Flash with J-Crossover. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Wednesday that retired ex-NBA guard Jamal Crawford is set to succeed future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade on TNT’s Tuesday crew. The 42-year-old Crawford will join a team that already includes Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a four-year drought by qualifying for the NBA Playoffs. After an electrifying play-in victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, the T-Wolves lost the opening round series of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
