Tampa, FL

FanSided

Buccaneers reveal biggest weakness in embarrassing loss to the Packers

The Buccaneers offense is broken. There is no way around it. Even with all of the injuries in mind, what we saw on the field was inexcusable. Yes, we know, before you all jump to say it; the Buccaneers are dealing with a mountain of injuries. Between the offensive line and almost all of the quality wide receivers being out, the Bucs are facing an uphill battle on that side of the ball, but that is still no excuse for what we have seen so far on the year.
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Gritty victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are on a two-game win streak and Green Bay Nation discussed how the Packers took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the Week 3 win. From Week 3 with Tom Brady, the quarterback with the […]
