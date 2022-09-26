Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Could Tampa Bay explore a trade to bring in a former Pro Bowl wide receiver?
The veteran has been unhappy with his playing time on his current team.
Aaron Rodgers hinted that he saw something on the Jumbotron that helped the Packers stop the Buccaneers, and now Tampa Bay is working to figure out what it was
Aaron Rodgers can read a defense from a mile away, especially if the Jumbotron is helping him get a better view.
Three Reasons to Worry After Packers’ Victory Over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers earned a big-time victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here are three trouble spots as we turn the page to next week vs. the New England Patriots.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Each team had some players listed as limited and others as non-participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buccaneers reveal biggest weakness in embarrassing loss to the Packers
The Buccaneers offense is broken. There is no way around it. Even with all of the injuries in mind, what we saw on the field was inexcusable. Yes, we know, before you all jump to say it; the Buccaneers are dealing with a mountain of injuries. Between the offensive line and almost all of the quality wide receivers being out, the Bucs are facing an uphill battle on that side of the ball, but that is still no excuse for what we have seen so far on the year.
Green Bay Nation: Gritty victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are on a two-game win streak and Green Bay Nation discussed how the Packers took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the Week 3 win. From Week 3 with Tom Brady, the quarterback with the […]
Comments / 0