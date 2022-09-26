ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Bloomsburg Fair calls again

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback 16 callers have strong opinions about beer sales inside Beaver Stadium and those who did not evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. But the Bloomsburg Fair continues to be the hottest topic. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fairgoers miss kielbasi vendors after early morning fire

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: PennDOT work in Lackawanna County on hold

ARCHBALD, Pa. — PennDOT planned to close a busy road in Lackawanna County, but now it's had to put the brakes on the paving project. Drivers who use Salem Road in Archbald may have noticed signs that were recently put up. PennDOT put them in place to notify drivers that the road would be closed for about three weeks next month.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Lehigh and New England Railroad coming back to life

LANSFORD, Pa. — This is just one of the few remaining train stations built by the Lehigh and New England Railroad, and it's here in Lansford. A bittersweet ceremony took place for the owners of Hill's Machine Shop, who have been preserving the freight station's history while running their business for almost 40 years.
LANSFORD, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County. Officials say the fire sparked at the place along Brecht Road in Loyalsock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a power strip shorted out. Three people were inside at the time, but they all made it out...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
uncoveringpa.com

The 21 Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, PA

I’ve visited hundreds of amazing small towns in Pennsylvania, but few are as charming as Jim Thorpe, PA. Jim Thorpe, PA is located in Carbon County in the Poconos region of the state. It was originally known as Mauch Chunk and was one of the first coal boom towns in the United States. However, in 1954, the town changed its name to Jim Thorpe to honor the great athlete of the same name who is now buried on the edge of town.
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Victim in Williamsport shooting identified

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Wham Cam: How many ants are on the planet?

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Ever wonder how many ants are on the planet and how much they weigh altogether?. Joe headed to Dickson City to see if anyone there had the answer. See more great Wham Cam videos on WNEP's Youtube page.
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers in Lackawanna County are fed up with their bumpy commute. As a construction project is underway on the Robert P. Casey highway but those on the road say the new patchwork is a bust. Eyewitness News viewers asked us what’s going on with this road work? So we went searching for […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman killed in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a woman is dead after a crash near Tannersville. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Hallet Road just off Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. A vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. Officials say 73-year-old Nancy Bocchini...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

