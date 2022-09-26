Read full article on original website
WNEP-TV 16
Decades of tradition at the Bloomsburg Fair — On The Pennsylvania Road
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair has changed a lot since it started in 1855, but some families help the fair carry on decades of tradition. The Bloomsburg Fair continues daily through Saturday, October 1, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Take another trip On the Pennsylvania Road on...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Bloomsburg Fair calls again
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback 16 callers have strong opinions about beer sales inside Beaver Stadium and those who did not evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. But the Bloomsburg Fair continues to be the hottest topic. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
Fairgoers miss kielbasi vendors after early morning fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.
UPDATE: PennDOT work in Lackawanna County on hold
ARCHBALD, Pa. — PennDOT planned to close a busy road in Lackawanna County, but now it's had to put the brakes on the paving project. Drivers who use Salem Road in Archbald may have noticed signs that were recently put up. PennDOT put them in place to notify drivers that the road would be closed for about three weeks next month.
WNEP-TV 16
Bloomsburg Fair 2022: Attractions and Entertainment are everywhere
The WNEP-TV Free Stage offers great high school bands and professional entertainment. Plus, check out new and interesting syrup and a barnyard full of fun!
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
Traffic patterns change on section of central Pa. thruway in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND – Traffic patterns have changed for southbound motorists on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Northumberland County. One of the new southbound lanes of Route 147 south of the Route 45 intersection is now open to traffic, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports. Since the thruway’s northern section...
WNEP-TV 16
Lehigh and New England Railroad coming back to life
LANSFORD, Pa. — This is just one of the few remaining train stations built by the Lehigh and New England Railroad, and it's here in Lansford. A bittersweet ceremony took place for the owners of Hill's Machine Shop, who have been preserving the freight station's history while running their business for almost 40 years.
Schuylkill fire company starts new tradition with carnival
LLEWELLYN, Pa. — Rides cover the grounds of the Good Intent Hose Fire Company as they are set to start its inaugural Fireman's Carnival. Firefighter Jim Pothering, who has been a part of the fire company for 64 years, says fundraisers like this are crucial to keeping the station alive.
Effects of deadly I-81 pileup in Schuylkill County endure 6 months later
Six months after his service van plowed into a multi-vehicle pileup amid whiteout conditions on Interstate 81, Michael Day has yet to fully recover from severe head injuries. “My dad’s in a rehabilitation facility in Chester County,” Stephen Day said Tuesday. “It’s likely to be another year and a half before he can come home to Bloomsburg.”
Fire damages home in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County. Officials say the fire sparked at the place along Brecht Road in Loyalsock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a power strip shorted out. Three people were inside at the time, but they all made it out...
Route 61 closed in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County
Route 61 is currently closed in both directions in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to downed utility lines. A detour is in place using Route 4009 (Black Mill Road), Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) and Route 4007 (Anthracite Road). The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Updates to follow.
Luzerne County construction company heading to path of hurricane
EXETER, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian strengthens and makes landfall, crews from Luzerne County are already on the way to help. Newswatch 16 found workers at Kuharchik Construction in Exeter organizing supplies and loading up their trucks on Wednesday, ahead of a long journey into the path of the storm.
Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
uncoveringpa.com
The 21 Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, PA
I’ve visited hundreds of amazing small towns in Pennsylvania, but few are as charming as Jim Thorpe, PA. Jim Thorpe, PA is located in Carbon County in the Poconos region of the state. It was originally known as Mauch Chunk and was one of the first coal boom towns in the United States. However, in 1954, the town changed its name to Jim Thorpe to honor the great athlete of the same name who is now buried on the edge of town.
Victim in Williamsport shooting identified
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
WNEP-TV 16
Wham Cam: How many ants are on the planet?
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Ever wonder how many ants are on the planet and how much they weigh altogether?. Joe headed to Dickson City to see if anyone there had the answer. See more great Wham Cam videos on WNEP's Youtube page.
Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs
JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers in Lackawanna County are fed up with their bumpy commute. As a construction project is underway on the Robert P. Casey highway but those on the road say the new patchwork is a bust. Eyewitness News viewers asked us what’s going on with this road work? So we went searching for […]
Woman killed in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a woman is dead after a crash near Tannersville. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Hallet Road just off Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. A vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. Officials say 73-year-old Nancy Bocchini...
