KIMT
Mason City nonprofit gets $2.7 million grant
MASON CITY, Iowa – 43 North Iowa is getting a $2.7 million grant from the Iowa Nonprofit Innovation Fund. “This is fantastic news,” says Board Chairperson Tim Latham. “This award will help provide more tools in the toolbox providing expanded mental health services in north Iowa.”. 43...
KAAL-TV
National 4-H week brings 6th Iowa 4-H Giving Day
(ABC 6 News) – Sunday marks the beginning of National 4-H week. Giving 4-H kids across the country more opportunities. The theme for 2022 is “Opportunity4All.” This isn’t just national, on Tuesday, October 4 is Iowa 4-H Giving Day. A 24-hour fundraiser to benefit the state’s different 4-H programs.
Radio Iowa
Officials in 44 Iowa counties weigh in on carbon pipelines
Officials in 44 Iowa counties have now taken action to express concerns about the three proposed carbon pipelines. In the past week, the Adair and Floyd County Boards of Supervisors have sent letters to state regulators. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the proposed Summit and Navigator pipeline routes pass through Floyd County.
KEYC
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
newsdakota.com
Iowa Companies Sentenced in Ethanol Scheme
(NDAgConnection.com) – Two Iowa companies were sentenced in federal court on Sept. 21 in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetuated by a Forest City financial adviser. Energae LP and I-Lenders LLC, received the sentences after they each pled guilty to one count of wire fraud on Dec. 1, 2020, reports the Globe Gazette.
voiceofalexandria.com
Worth County residents speak in opposition to incoming hog confinement
It was standing room only as the Worth County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing regarding the application from Summit Ag LLP to put a 4,990-head concentrated animal feeding operation within the county. After 19 speakers discussed their reasons for opposing a large hog confinement in their neighborhood for...
KAAL-TV
Charles City fire chief resigns
(ABC 6 News) – Charles City fire chief, Eric Whipple has resigned, according to the city administrator. Chief Whipple has served the Charles City community for the past 21 years in various roles including: public safety dispatcher, career firefighter and the last 10 years as fire chief. The city...
KAAL-TV
Getting Ready for the Big Island Rendezvous
(ABC 6 NEWS) – One of Albert Lea’s biggest events is back this year, The Big Island Rendezvous. Around 12,000 people are expected to attend this event which takes you back in time to an 1800s fur trading camp. Thursday and Friday are education days for students. Students...
Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud
Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
KAAL-TV
Mason City council seeks to rebuild Highway 122 with five roundabouts
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City council is looking at several improvement projects along the Highway 122 corridor. At last week’s meeting, the Council accepted the Iowa Highway 122 Corridor Feasibility Study and selected from three alternatives for improvements between Lark Avenue and Winnebago Way on the west side of Mason City.
superhits1027.com
Companies, including one from Clear Lake, fined for scheme involving Hopkinton ethanol plant
CLEAR LAKE — Two companies were sentenced to probation for one year and ordered to pay millons in restitution in a federal fraud case. A judge ordered Energae of Clear Lake and I-Lenders to each pay more than one million dollars restitution and to forfeit more than $2.4 million. The sentencing is related to a scheme by Darrel Smith of Forest City and his brother David Smith, of Pocatello, Idaho.
KAAL-TV
“Go big or gourd home,” Austin man grows monster pumpkin
(ABC 6 News) – It’s officially fall, which means all things pumpkin. For one Austin man, he’s taking monsters and pumpkins to a whole new level. For Tanner Conway, it’s “go big, or gourd home” when it comes to pumpkins. This year, his 1,800 lbs. pumpkin (and counting) did not let him down. This monster of a pumpkin beats his old personal record of a just over 1,300 lbs. gourd in 2018.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
KIMT
Hancock County man to stand trial for dead kittens and trashed trailer
GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of damaging a mobile home and mistreating animals is pleading not guilty. Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland, 28 of Klemme, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death. His trial is scheduled to start on December 7.
kicdam.com
Sunday Traffic Stop in Emmet County Leads To Drug Charges
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man is facing multiple drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth was stopped early Sunday morning on Highway 9 just east of the Dickinson County line when an illegal substance and open alcohol containers were allegedly found in the vehicle.
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving tractor and SUV in southern Minnesota
A man driving a John Deere tractor died Tuesday in a crash on a southern Minnesota highway. The State Patrol says the 70-year-old from Wells was driving a John Deere 4020 tractor northbound on Hwy. 22 near 90th St. in Farbault County – west of Albert Lea – when a collision happened with a Dodge Journey SUV around 7:50 p.m.
KIMT
Forest City woman takes plea deal over stealing from grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is pleading guilty to stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, was charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fraudulent use of a credit card but has entered a guilty plea to one count of forgery. Hesley was...
KAAL-TV
Wells man on tractor killed in Faribault County crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Wells man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Faribault County on Tuesday. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 22 and 90th St, in Foster Township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a tractor was in front of a Dodge Journey...
KIMT
Mason City man sent to prison for death of North Iowa bicyclist
MASON CITY, Iowa – Hitting a bicyclist is sending a North Iowa motorist to prison. Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend five years behind bars and pay a $1,025 fine after entering an Alford plea to serious injury by vehicle while intoxicated. Law...
KGLO News
Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway
MASON CITY — A homeless man has been jailed in Cerro Gordo County after stealing a truck. A criminal complaint states that at about 6:30 on Wednesday morning, 24-year-old Logan Conway allegedly approached a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Drive in Mason City, loaded his bicycle into the back of a truck in the driveway and drove away. The owner of the vehicle says they watched the vehicle leave and that the keys were left in the vehicle.
