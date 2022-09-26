ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL
Yardbarker

Billy Donovan: Bulls Need Patrick Williams to be 'More Aggressive'

The Chicago Bulls are expecting big things out of third-year forward Patrick Williams in 2022-23. Head coach Billy Donovan said Williams had a great offseason but the team needs him to be more aggressive. Donovan added that Williams tends to be more of a pass-first type of player. But with...
NBC Sports Chicago

Karnišovas implies 2nd round expectations for Bulls

During the Chicago Bulls' media day Monday afternoon, Artūras Karnišovas used a question about expectations for his team to set a clear standard for success in 2022-23: Appreciable improvement from the 2021-22 campaign. “Last year, the result, you know, we were not surprised we made the playoffs. A...
Lonzo Ball
Demar Derozan
Yardbarker

Celtics making moves on Clippers coach to fill void amid Ime Udoka suspension

The Boston Celtics have some work to do in order to fill out their coaching staff after suspending Ime Udoka for the season last week. The Celtics named former top assistant Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach. That leaves a vacancy with the assistant coach. According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Boston is going after a familiar face.
Yardbarker

Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform

View the original article to see embedded media. Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was involved in a massive blockbuster trade that sent Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. As part of the deal, Sexton was sent from Cleveland to Utah. The former Alabama star was the...
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are Bulls' future draft picks, assets

The Chicago Bulls look a lot different now than when Artūras Karnišovas was hired as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2020. Only Zach LaVine and Coby White remain from the team's 2019-20 roster. Patrick Williams, Marko Simonović, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry were drafted between 2020 and 2022. But the rest of their players were acquired via free agency or trade.
Yardbarker

‘We need you’: Zach LaVine message to Lonzo Ball amid injury news hurts extra for Bulls fans

The Chicago Bulls were dealt an awful blow after it was revealed that Lonzo Ball could be in danger of missing the entire season. Ahead of another procedure on his injured knee, Ball himself revealed that he “ can’t run or jump.” This is going to be his third surgery on the injury, which is why it’s very much possible that the 24-year-old ends up missing the entirety of the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker

Alex Caruso Ready to Run it Back, Excited About Bulls' Point Guard Room

Alex Caruso’s signing last offseason proved to be crucial for the Chicago Bulls. He infused energy into the team every time he stepped on the court and played tough defense. When he was out with a wrist injury, the team tried to carry the slack but there was a noticeable void. The Bulls ended up making the playoffs but got bounced in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks.
Yardbarker

ESPN’s Bobby Marks sees Knicks winning 45 games

Despite letting Donovan Mitchell slip through their hands, the New York Knicks still had a solid offseason. They have plugged their most glaring hole, prying Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks. Brunson, a breakout star in the playoffs, is the best point guard the Knicks had in decades. Their...
Yardbarker

Alex Caruso's Bulls Jersey Number Too Popular To Change

Chicago Bulls reserve guard Alex Caruso, a much-beloved 3-and-D cog on your Los Angeles Lakers, has apparently become one of the most popular players league-wide. As you'll no doubt recall, the Lakers opted to re-sign swingman Talen Horton-Tucker to a ridiculously generous contract (betting on his intriguing upside) and let Caruso walk in free agency last summer. L.A. then turned around and signed a bunch of "win-now" (read: very, very old) pieces around THT, compounding the inanity of the decision to move on from a great fill-in-the-gaps win-now role player piece like Caruso.
