The Chicago Bulls were dealt an awful blow after it was revealed that Lonzo Ball could be in danger of missing the entire season. Ahead of another procedure on his injured knee, Ball himself revealed that he “ can’t run or jump.” This is going to be his third surgery on the injury, which is why it’s very much possible that the 24-year-old ends up missing the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO