MLive.com
Trending up: here are the football teams in the Jackson area heading in the right direction
As we approach the stretch run of the high school football season, some teams are looking up while others have faced a few road blocks along the way. Here are the teams in the Jackson area that are trending up at the moment. Western (3-2, 2-1 Interstate 8) The Panthers...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo’s back for his 28th season at Michigan State but his two longtime assistants aren’t
As he enters his 28th season as the head coach at Michigan State, Tom Izzo says he has no immediate plans of stepping down, even if he has concerns about the direction of college basketball. “I’m definitely not thinking anything in the near future,” Izzo said on Monday.
Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Senior creates tutoring program with an emphasis on mentoring
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During Studio 10: Class in Session we wanted to highlight a very special high school senior who is using his last year at East Lansing High School to start up a tutoring program that not only teaches school lessons, but also life lessons. Ali Alamery...
Michigan parents concerned over ‘segregated’ roller rink event
Schools invited to the event are all predominantly white, while more diverse schools were not included on the list.
WILX-TV
517 Living to host biggest community night
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 517 Living is kicking off this year’s 517 Living Community Week with an in-person celebration on October 1st, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, at Lansing’s gorgeous Hawk Island County Park, with the Red Tail pavilion serving as thier main hub and the Peregrine pavilion serving as a wellness center, hosted by LiveWELL: The HEALing CommUNITY.
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
‘I probably should have listened to you, bud’: Michiganders hunker down for Ian
FOX 17 is talking with Michiganders who are experiencing Hurricane Ian firsthand. One family from West Michigan now lives in Cape Coral and they are hunkering down for the storm.
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
WILX-TV
Concord Road under I-94 in Jackson to close for a month
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Concord Road in Jackson will be closed under I-94 for bridge repairs. The road is expected to reopen Oct. 24. It’s part of a larger I-94 project that is expected to be completed November 2024. Traffic will be detoured on Michigan Avenue. More information can...
WNEM
Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit gives children, teens place to talk about grief
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one don’t have to grieve alone. Ele’s Place held it’s 27th annual fall reception to give the community a chance to learn about its unique mission. It’s a safe place where children and teens can come to talk about their grief.
East Lansing restaurant employs robot server
Management said she's an extra set of hands even though she doesn't actually have them and that she's already bringing joy to customers.
WILX-TV
Johnson’s Workbench literally builds up the community
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Johnson’s Workbench is one of the longest running hardwood lumber company in Michigan. Established in 1909, they are a specialty lumber yard providing access to over 100 domestic and exotic hardwood species, and create top-quality plywood and veneer products. Known for offering a unique combination...
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Freeze warnings, frost advisories for over half of Lower Michigan
A frost advisory is in effect for Thursday morning for part of southwest Lower Michigan and the northern part of the Saginaw Valley. A freeze warning is in effect for northern Lower Michigan for late tonight and Thursday morning. The map below shows the frost advisory in tan and the...
WILX-TV
Lansing 5:01′s The Block:AID returns to Downtown Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing 5:01′s The BLOCK:AID. returns this fall in the City of Lansing. Lansing 5:01 is a non-profit that partners with local employers and organizations to highlight Downtown Lansing and surrounding areas through public events and unique programming targeting students, recent graduates, and young professionals. “We...
WILX-TV
Make an Impact Telethon: Help Habitat for Humanity build affordable housing in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Habitat for Humanity says it builds “strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.” In essence, it’s building better lives by building better homes in the Capital Region. You can help support Habitat for Humanity’s mission by calling in financial donations during News 10′s...
