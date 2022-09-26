ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fowler, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
City
Fowler, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
WILX-TV

517 Living to host biggest community night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 517 Living is kicking off this year’s 517 Living Community Week with an in-person celebration on October 1st, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, at Lansing’s gorgeous Hawk Island County Park, with the Red Tail pavilion serving as thier main hub and the Peregrine pavilion serving as a wellness center, hosted by LiveWELL: The HEALing CommUNITY.
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Pewamo Westphalia
WILX-TV

Concord Road under I-94 in Jackson to close for a month

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Concord Road in Jackson will be closed under I-94 for bridge repairs. The road is expected to reopen Oct. 24. It’s part of a larger I-94 project that is expected to be completed November 2024. Traffic will be detoured on Michigan Avenue. More information can...
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WNEM

Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing nonprofit gives children, teens place to talk about grief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one don’t have to grieve alone. Ele’s Place held it’s 27th annual fall reception to give the community a chance to learn about its unique mission. It’s a safe place where children and teens can come to talk about their grief.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Johnson’s Workbench literally builds up the community

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Johnson’s Workbench is one of the longest running hardwood lumber company in Michigan. Established in 1909, they are a specialty lumber yard providing access to over 100 domestic and exotic hardwood species, and create top-quality plywood and veneer products. Known for offering a unique combination...
CHARLOTTE, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year

We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
WILX-TV

Lansing 5:01′s The Block:AID returns to Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing 5:01′s The BLOCK:AID. returns this fall in the City of Lansing. Lansing 5:01 is a non-profit that partners with local employers and organizations to highlight Downtown Lansing and surrounding areas through public events and unique programming targeting students, recent graduates, and young professionals. “We...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy