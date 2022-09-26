Read full article on original website
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago
Democrats trying to save money again. Doing this so they can blame it on “book bans”. They’ll pocket hundreds of thousands.
Reply
5
Bruce Allen Oatway
3d ago
Our PUBLIC library system is the last free bastion of self education. PUBLIC, not PRIVATE CORPORATE CONTROLLED BY SHAREHOLDERS. All you naysayers obviously don't need education. You just parrot whatever babbling garbage vomits from FOX
Reply
3
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms
HNN News Brief (Sept. 29, 2022) Hawaii residents who are in Florida are hunkering down as Hurricane Ian barrels over the state. James Kaupena Wong, a master chanter who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has died. Hawaii GOP candidates vow to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a port in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials said the street-value of the illegal fireworks found at Honolulu Harbor was estimated at $2.7 million. The Coast Guard said the fireworks were removed in a safe...
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
More than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized at Port of Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- US Coast Guard inspectors recovered more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks on a cargo ship during a training exercise in partnership with state and federal agencies. The training operation, dubbed the Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO), took place in August at the Port of Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey of Kauai police officers finds low morale, concerns over working conditions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey of Kauai’s SHOPO chapter found low morale, lack of communication within the department, low staffing, and poor work conditions among police officers. In the survey, officers said they’re unhappy with their work conditions and leadership at the police department. KPD Chief Todd...
KITV.com
Head of Punahou admissions discusses application process and financial aid
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This is the time of year when parents who are interested in sending their child to a private school in Hawaii are visiting different campuses, attending open houses, and sending in applications. While the application deadlines vary from school to school, Punahou School has one of the...
KITV.com
Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
KITV.com
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Evening Briefing: Honolulu Marathon founder dies, Kauai man arrested after threats to Koloa Elementary and HART conducts drills
Good evening, Hawaii. Hawaii mourns the passing of one of the running community's pioneers, a Kauai man is arrested for threatening a Garden Isle school and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has the latest on emergency drills for the rail project. Here are the most important stories you need to know. Your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
Big Island 25-acre brushfire partially contained
O`okala residents are being evacuated due a brush fire as of Thursday, Sept. 29, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.
KITV.com
City proposes rules banning firearms in "sensitive places" as it prepares for the public carrying of guns
HONOLULU (KITV) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi today announced proposed rules to protect residents as the city prepares for the public carrying of guns. For Tom Tomimbang, that could be problematic. The retired police officer is the co-owner of 808 Gun Club, which leases space in Kakaako.
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1800s
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii starts tracking reinfections in hopes of managing new phase of COVID’s spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state recorded the first COVID reinfection in September 2020. Since then, reinfection has soared. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said at least 10% of all COVID-19 cases last week occurred in people who had already had the virus. The Department of Health is now including reinfections...
Hawaii police investigates suspected fentanyl-related overdoses
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police seized hundreds of fentanyl pills in a recent drug bust. This comes as the department is investigating three suspected fentanyl-related overdoses within the last week. “We are generally concerned for our community and the people within our community,” said Lt. Edwin Buyten, Area II Vice Section. Police said two milligrams […]
KITV.com
Pay Raise Activated for Minimum Wage Workers in Hawaii
HONOLULU-- Starting Saturday, Hawaii's minimum wage will increase from 10 dollars and 10 cents, to 12 dollars an hour. That will amount to a near 300 dollar monthly increase for minimum wage workers. The increase will be the first in four years, as Hawaii is on a plan to meet...
KITV.com
Hawaii Pacific University receives grant money to help low income and Native Hawaiian students
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- The U.S. Department of Education granted HPU 3.5 million dollars over the next five years. The grant will fund the Ho'Oko Project to help the University's native Hawaiian and low-income students earning an associate or bachelor’s degree who place into one or more developmental courses administered by the University during their first two years of college.
Comments / 6