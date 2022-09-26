NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Myles Garrett Issued Citation in Car Accident, Ohio State Highway Patrol Reports.Matt RevnewMedina County, OH
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on LT David Bakhtiari, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked to reporters before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench during a break in the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Browns DE Myles Garrett hurt shoulder, biceps in crash
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps injuries in a single-car accident on Monday, but he was home from the hospital, the team announced Tuesday. Garrett and a passenger were taken by ambulance for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident. According to the Browns, Garrett wound up with "a shoulder sprain, a biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various...
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers
Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) walks off the field with Brandon Staley after suffering an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Chargers DE Joey Bosa to have groin surgery
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his torn groin and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Bosa is expected to return later this season. Bosa suffered what Staley called a "significant" groin injury in last Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Doctors have given us that indication that he will be able to return at some...
Syndication: The Record
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals At Jets
Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field after hit vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday night's contest against the Cincinnati Bengals with a possible head injury. Tagovailoa was down on the field for approximately 10 minutes after the injury that occurred with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter. Shortly before halftime, the Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa was conscious but was being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with...
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned
Sunday night's NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled. There were concerns all week that the effects of Hurricane Ian might force the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to relocate their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers (2-1) confirmed Thursday that Sunday's primetime clash against the Chiefs (2-1) is still set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL had selected U.S....
Buccaneers watching Ian, balance focus with perspective
Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are attempting to focus on football while maintaining perspective as the relocated team watches from Miami as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in western Florida. "Our thoughts and hearts go out to everyone still in Tampa," Bowles said at his media availability from Miami via Zoom video conference on Wednesday. "It's bigger than the football team, No. 1. What we do is really small entertainment for people that go through a lot of rough things and hopefully we can...
Who Will The Patriots Roll With During Mac Jones's Absence?
Donnie and Joe discuss who the New England Patriots are likely to go with under center with Mac Jones out due to a high ankle sprain for the next few weeks.
