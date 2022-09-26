ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

By Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) enters the field before the game between the Browns and the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Browns DE Myles Garrett hurt shoulder, biceps in crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps injuries in a single-car accident on Monday, but he was home from the hospital, the team announced Tuesday. Garrett and a passenger were taken by ambulance for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident. According to the Browns, Garrett wound up with "a shoulder sprain, a biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various...
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback

Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...
Chargers DE Joey Bosa to have groin surgery

Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his torn groin and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Bosa is expected to return later this season. Bosa suffered what Staley called a "significant" groin injury in last Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Doctors have given us that indication that he will be able to return at some...
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals At Jets
Buccaneers watching Ian, balance focus with perspective

Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are attempting to focus on football while maintaining perspective as the relocated team watches from Miami as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in western Florida. "Our thoughts and hearts go out to everyone still in Tampa," Bowles said at his media availability from Miami via Zoom video conference on Wednesday. "It's bigger than the football team, No. 1. What we do is really small entertainment for people that go through a lot of rough things and hopefully we can...
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

