NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Browns DE Myles Garrett hurt shoulder, biceps in crash
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps injuries in a single-car accident on Monday, but he was home from the hospital, the team announced Tuesday. Garrett and a passenger were taken by ambulance for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident. According to the Browns, Garrett wound up with "a shoulder sprain, a biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various...
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...
Chargers DE Joey Bosa to have groin surgery
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his torn groin and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Bosa is expected to return later this season. Bosa suffered what Staley called a "significant" groin injury in last Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Doctors have given us that indication that he will be able to return at some...
Buccaneers watching Ian, balance focus with perspective
Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are attempting to focus on football while maintaining perspective as the relocated team watches from Miami as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in western Florida. "Our thoughts and hearts go out to everyone still in Tampa," Bowles said at his media availability from Miami via Zoom video conference on Wednesday. "It's bigger than the football team, No. 1. What we do is really small entertainment for people that go through a lot of rough things and hopefully we can...
Packers Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus on David Bakhtiari
"David's a pro. He's a perfectionist," Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus said of David Bakhtiari.
