ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Pensacola Police searching for man wanted on felony warrant

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant Thursday afternoon. Police say they are searching around the 600 block of Ditmar Street. Pensacola Police describe the man as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and blue swim trunks. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

39-year-old Milton man wanted for multiple charges in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help searching for a Milton man wanted with several charges. 39-year-old Steven Keith Halls is wanted on charges including revoked bond: stolen property deal in by trafficking; burglary unoccupied structure; revoked bond: grand theft; and failure to appear: drive while license suspended.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

1 stabbed: Brewton Police looking for attempted murder suspect

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department is looking for an attempted murder suspect.  Dedrionne LaPaul Lee, 26, is wanted for one count of attempted murder for a stabbing that happened Monday, Sept. 26. If you have any information about the Brewton resident, call Sgt. Andrew Casey with the BPD at 251-809-2804.
BREWTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Caught On Camera#Convenience Store#Shotgun#Surveillance
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school senior fatally shot, suspect remains on the loose

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Elba High School Senior is dead and authorities are looking for clues as to who may have killed him. Monday night, Jordon Xavier Marek’s vehicle slammed into a residential garage on Sunset Boulevard near the Elba nursing home and rehab center. WDHN has learned through sources that the 18-year-old […]
ELBA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

2 attempts made at Mobile banks to open account under fake identity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have had two separate instances involving attempted identity thefts at banks. On Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man attempted to open an account using someone else’s identity. Travis Sopson, 42, was allegedly […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Sheriff’s Office identifies alleged Destin gunman killed by deputies

DESTIN, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the man shot and killed after he allegedly fired at deputies on September 21 in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the dead man is 45-year-old Berlin Gonzales. The shooting occurred after...
DESTIN, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others. Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police officer accused of indecent exposure claims mistaken identity

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - After Fox 10 News reported the arrest of Danny Bell on Monday, September 26, 2022, Bell’s attorney, Robert Stankoski reached out to Fox 10 News to tell his client’s side of the story. Bell, who is currently employed as a police officer with Mobile...
DAPHNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy