Berea, OH

Browns DE Myles Garrett injured in auto crash

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and a passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a single-vehicle crash.

The team confirmed that the accident occurred after Garrett, 26, left the practice facility in Berea, Ohio.

News-Herald

News-Herald

