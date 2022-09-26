Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Coolio recorded new music and dialogue for the Futurama reboot before his death
In addition to his considerable merits as a rapper, Coolio—who died yesterday, at the age of 59—was also a prolific actor, appearing, either in-character, or as himself, in more than 100 movies and TV shows across a long career. Now, we’re hearing that one of those roles is set to have one more posthumous outing, with series producer David X. Cohen confirming to TMZ today that Coolio had recorded new dialogue and music for the upcoming Futurama reboot.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Coolio
Coolio has died. The rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey, Jr., first broke into the music mainstream in 1994 with his debut album It Takes A Thief—and then became an overnight global superstar just a few months later, with the release of the single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” one of the most successful rap songs of all time. Per the New York Times, his death was confirmed earlier tonight by his manager. Coolio was 59.
A.V. Club
Midnight Cowboy
The Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, which started streaming on Netflix this week after causing a sensation at the Venice Film Festival, is the first film in several years to receive an NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America. While Ana de Armas earned glowing notices for her work in Blonde (the movie’s reviews, meanwhile, are less kind), the film’s NC-17 designation for “some sexual content” came as a surprise, and it remains to be seen how that rating will affect its performance with Netflix viewers.
A.V. Club
Interview With The Vampire
It’s time for the spooky season, and this October TV lives up to its vibe with a host of new and returning TV shows that will set the mood for Halloween. It all starts with AMC’s long-awaited adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire, while Showtime and Syfy are throwing more vampiric series into the mix. Over at Netflix, the streaming service is adding to its slate of Mike Flanagan horror shows, and rolling out a Guillermo Del Toro anthology that figures to up the terror quotient.
A.V. Club
Kevin Sorbo lets you know he'd be nominated for an Oscar if he deigned to play a "pedophile terrorist"
Kevin Sorbo, a man best known for playing TV Hercules in the ‘90s, getting called “peanut” by former co-star Lucy Lawless, and being America’s third most relevant conservative Christian actor, believes he could be nominated for an Oscar. Unfortunately for the Academy, however, getting that Oscar...
A.V. Club
Scheming and romance blend together in STARZ's Dangerous Liaisons trailer
Love is a battlefield, especially when romance blooms on the cusp of a revolution. That’s the case for the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont of Dangerous Liaisons, as we see the two infamous lovers seduce, scheme, and survive among the nobility of 1700s Paris in the recently dropped trailer for the STARZ series.
A.V. Club
The 28 Days Later director is doing a Matrix-inspired hip-hop dance show because, presumably, nothing is real
The Matrix may have been right all along; maybe we really are living in a simulation. The proof? A new, immersive, hip-hop dance adaptation of the Wachowski sisters’ 1999 sci-fi classic, put on by 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle. Sure sounds like something a glitching simulation would cough up! But hey, stranger things have happened.
A.V. Club
Ghosts conjures up more laughs in season 2
Hear us out: Ghosts, the charming CBS sitcom about a freelance journalist and an unemployed chef who inherit a quaint country estate inhabited by dramatic denizens who died on the property, is actually a workplace comedy. It’s been five months since audiences—and the rest of the spirited specters—watched Sam (Rose...
A.V. Club
By prematurely deriding the plot, Bros review bombers lose their own
It’s well-traveled good advice not to judge a book by its cover, but that’s exactly what the burgeoning practice of “review bombing” is all about. Review bombing entails a mass effort among fans to barrage a film with negative reviews, ideally affecting its aggregate rating. After originating in the gaming community, review-bombing has become a favorite weapon in the arsenal of toxic fandoms desperate to maintain an all-too-“realistic” hierarchy. Whether that’s Mordor, the MCU, or a New York City that has gay people, the problem is always the same: too gay, too diverse, too feminist, or too “woke.”
A.V. Club
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman answer precisely one question about Deadpool 3
Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will appear as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, a thing that both of them have been trying to make happen for years (if only they had thought to just go ahead and do it rather than acting like someone was stopping them), and obviously everyone has a lot of questions about what that means. We know Deadpool 3 will be part of the MCU, but does that mean Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine exists in the MCU? Do the X-Men exist in the MCU and nobody thought to mention them? Will there be multiverse nonsense happening to explain how they get from the old Fox Marvel universe to the Disney Marvel universe? Will Deadpool and Wolverine finally smooch each other?
A.V. Club
Sigourney Weaver says the aquatic humanoid felines of Avatar 2 are based on James Cameron's family
After a decade of hell, we sad, movie-going audiences will finally be invited back to Pandora. James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to Avatar, entitled Avatar: The Way Of Water, hits theaters on December 16. While Cameron already whet our appetites with a special re-release of the original, complete with several minutes of stellar footage from Way Of Water, he’s been keeping the plot out of the papers. Thankfully, there’s Sigourney Weaver, who cares not for your mystery boxes or teases. Speaking at a Variety screening of her new film, The Good House, Weaver said that her upcoming movie about blue cat people that live under the sea is based on James Cameron’s family.
A.V. Club
What's a long-running TV show you just can't quit?
There’s always that never-ending television program you love, and whenever a new trailer or any casting information drops, people are bound to ask: “Is this thing still on?” Why yes, several long-running TV shows can continue only because people still insist on watching. It could be comfort-viewing, the simple inability to give up on characters we’ve grown to love, or curiosity to see how the narrative trots on even though the quality dipped a long time ago.
A.V. Club
Did anyone tell Star Trek’s stars that Paramount pushed the movie?
Well, the groundhog must have seen his shadow (feel free to swap for your favorite deep-cut Star Trek creature), because the forecast says we’re to go at least another year without a big-screen Star Trek. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth film in J.J. Abrams’ film series, helmed by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, has been removed from Paramount’s 2023 calendar.
A.V. Club
Cate Blanchett frightens and excites in the trailer for Todd Field's TÁR
The final trailer for Scott Field’s TÁR has arrived. Cate Blanchett stars in the film as the fictionally famed composer Lydia Tár. From the trailer alone, it’s clear the actor is giving one of the best performances of her career—one that’s bursting at the seams, on the brink of implosion.
A.V. Club
Everything we know about Deadpool 3 so far
Despite the lack of an announcement at the recent D23 Expo, it looks like Deadpool 3 is officially moving forward, and Wade Wilson won’t be the only character the film will be introducing into the MCU. Reynolds’ announcement caused an avalanche of speculation about the upcoming sequel, what story...
A.V. Club
Earn deals with family beef in a grounded, spectacular Atlanta
Atlanta has proven over three seasons that it can be anything it wants to be. It can go from a psychological horror in “Teddy Perkins,” to an intimate journey through Paper Boi’s grief in “Woods,” to a lovely coming-of-age piece in “FUBU,” all within the span of five episodes of its second season. This week’s episode “Light Skinned-ed” takes another unexpected topic—Earn and Al’s family dynamics. It’s a theme that comes after “Earn’s therapy session” on the bottom of the likely-Atlanta-storylines list—and produces an expert family saga that will join the series’s other legendary stand-alone outings.
A.V. Club
American Horror Story will take a bite out of the Big Apple on October 19
Ryan Murphy—the divisive creator of properties as varied as American Horror Story and American Horror Stories—is famous for recycling actors and storylines. But for season 11, officially titled AHS: NYC, the auteur may be showing us something different. Will this season’s plot follow an aspiring actress as she...
A.V. Club
Abby breaks some “good news/bad news” in this Central Park exclusive clip
How better to butter someone up than with actual butter? This is the premise of Abby’s (Kristen Bell) ploy in this exclusive clip from the Apple TV+ animated musical comedy Central Park. She’s trying to share with her sister, Paige (Kathryn Hahn), “a real good news/bad news situation,” as the show’s narrator Birdie (Josh Gad) describes it.
