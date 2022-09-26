Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
msn.com
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
S.Korea Sept exports grow at slowest pace in almost two years
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports grew at the slowest pace in nearly two years in September as softening global demand piles pressure on the trade-dependent economy. Overseas shipment grew 2.8% in September, missing the 2.9% tipped in a Reuters poll of analysts and the slowest expansion since October 2020.
msn.com
Mortgage rates jump again as home sale numbers fall
Mortgage rates surged to the highest level since 2007, with higher borrowing costs turning the screws even tighter on the quickly cooling US housing market. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.7%, up from 6.29% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Rates tracked a surge in 10-year Treasury yields, which approached 4% earlier this week.
