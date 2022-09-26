ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

S.Korea Sept exports grow at slowest pace in almost two years

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports grew at the slowest pace in nearly two years in September as softening global demand piles pressure on the trade-dependent economy. Overseas shipment grew 2.8% in September, missing the 2.9% tipped in a Reuters poll of analysts and the slowest expansion since October 2020.
ECONOMY
msn.com

Mortgage rates jump again as home sale numbers fall

Mortgage rates surged to the highest level since 2007, with higher borrowing costs turning the screws even tighter on the quickly cooling US housing market. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.7%, up from 6.29% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Rates tracked a surge in 10-year Treasury yields, which approached 4% earlier this week.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy