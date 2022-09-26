Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: "Lakers Are Cooked..."
In a viral video this week, NBA superstar LeBron James sparked the anxiety of countless Lakers fans of the 2022-23 season. At some point during media day festivities, James was caught playing a three-point contest with his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the court. Amazingly, he lost to...
Patrick Beverley Reveals Who His "Best Friend" Has Been On The Lakers
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Patrick Beverley said that his "best friend" on the Los Angeles Lakers has been Russell Westbrook.
Yardbarker
Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Thinks Russell Westbrook Can ‘Absolutely’ Have Successful Season In L.A.
Russell Westbrook will seemingly start the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers despite the team’s efforts — reportedly driven by LeBron James — to trade him in the summer. James is understood to have pressured the Lakers to trade Westbrook for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving...
Malik Beasley sends Jazz fans a Kawhi Leonard-esque message after Donovan Mitchell trade
Utah Jazz’ Malik Beasley displayed confidence at NBA media day. He also sent Jazz fans a Kawhi Leonard-esque message. Beasley was talking about his goals for the season and ended up explaining his personality and character, per HoopsHype on Twitter. “My off the court situation, I want to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell
“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Patrick Beverly Says Russell Westbrook is His Lakers ‘Best Friend’
When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Patrick Beverly, fans immediately wondered how he would blend with star guard Russell Westbrook. The two have had a lengthy history of beef, but now all of that appears to be a thing of the past as Beverly refers to Westbrook as his best friend.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, & Russell Westbrook Compete In 3-Point Contest
The Lakers are improving their shooting. If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider
After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
Yardbarker
Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder
That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
Yardbarker
Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23
LeBron James is still the Los Angeles Lakers’ cornerstone superstar. However, even King James himself has conceded that it’s going to be Anthony Davis who’s going to be leading the charge for LA this coming season. For his part, AD is just taking it all in. He...
Lakers: "Legacy" Week 8 Recap - L.A. Gets Huge
Size matters for the post-Shaq Lakers' team-building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Planted the seeds’: Darvin Ham vocal on stern message to LeBron James, Lakers to open training camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are definitely looking forward to the upcoming season, eager to rid themselves of the stench of last year’s 33-49 record that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. While there were lots of problems that plagued the Lakers last season, from terrible fit issues to just an overall lack of quality players, it was former head coach Frank Vogel that became the scapegoat. With first-time head coach Darvin Ham in town, it appears his first order of business is re-establishing an identity that was lost in last year’s mess of a season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Westbrook Divulges On Relationship With Patrick Beverley
Westbrook and Beverley have an interesting history. Russell Westbrook is looking to bounce back this season after having one of the worst campaigns of his life last year. Westbrook is a player who has always been known for giving it his all, and fans were concerned over his poor play last year.
NBA・
Steve Nash Takes Same Approach as Doc Rivers With Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash follows the same trend as Doc Rivers when it comes to Ben Simmons' jump shot.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a four-year drought by qualifying for the NBA Playoffs. After an electrifying play-in victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, the T-Wolves lost the opening round series of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Comments / 0