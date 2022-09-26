Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Mayoral allies urge Lightfoot to scrap plans for $42.7 million property tax increase
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being urged to scrap plans for a $42.7 million pre-election property tax increase — half of what an automatic escalator would have allowed — to avoid risking defeat and she’s listening, her City Council allies said Wednesday. Ald. Jason Ervin (28th),...
Controversial school project narrowly approved by Chicago Board of Education
Members of the Chicago Board of Education have narrowly approved a series of measures designed to clear the way for a controversial new high school on the Near South Side.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
nypressnews.com
General Iron lawyers say draft approval shows Lightfoot denial was wrong
Lawyers for the owner of a proposed Southeast Side scrap-metal operation plan to grill a pair of city officials under oath in a challenge to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision earlier this year to block the controversial business from opening due to pollution and health concerns. Following a recent court...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes LaSalle Street changes, including affordable housing
As workers return to the office, Chicago is trying to figure out the future of LaSalle Street.
Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
fox32chicago.com
Garcia, Lopez take shots at one another in Chicago mayoral election
CHICAGO - Some heated words were exchanged Tuesday in the contest for mayor of Chicago, as another big name considers whether to enter the race. When FOX 32 Chicago sat down Monday night with Congressman Chuy Garcia, we asked whether he sees a future mayor in Ray Lopez, the 15th Ward City Council member who's currently the only announced Hispanic candidate in the contest.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Owner of Yorktown Center plans to tear it down
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The owner of Yorktown Center in Lombard is moving forward with plans to tear down the mall and build an apartment complex in its place. Crain’s reports the plan includes construction of hundreds of apartments on the 1.4 million-square-foot property. California-based Pacific Retail Capital Partners and local construction firm Synergy Construction hope to break ground on the project next spring with completion scheduled for 2025.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
Radio Ink
Clauss To Contribute For Cochran On WLS
The longtime host of ‘Living Healthy Chicago’ on WGN-9 has joined the WLS-AM on-air team as a contributor for The Steve Cochran Show. Chicago radio and television personality Jane Clauss will now be chatting with WLS listeners during Cochran’s morning show. “Jane is the consummate media professional...
Northwest suburban mayors, first responders testify against massive railroad merger
Fire and police chiefs have said the longer freight trains could also make it difficult for them to respond to emergencies while they wait to cross the tracks.
chainstoreage.com
Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point
The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
Loyola Phoenix
Growing Tent City in Touhy Park Sparks Confusion and Closure of the Park
A homeless tent city in Touhy Park has grown in size in recent months leading to the closure of the Touhy Park fieldhouse and the relocation of all park activities to the nearby Pottawattomie Park, according to Jill Liska, president of the Touhy Park Advisory Council. A lack of communication...
QSR magazine
Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois
Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
Early Voting in Illinois Opens This Week: Here's Where Chicago-Area Residents Can Cast Ballots
The November election may still seem like a long way off, but early voting will begin this week in most of the Chicago area. Under Illinois law, early voting can begin up to 40 days prior to an election, with that date falling on Sept. 29 for the 2022 general election.
starvedrock.media
Nearly half a million mail-in votes could delay election results by up to 2 weeks
(The Center Square) – With the bulk coming from Cook County and Chicago, more than 463,000 vote-by-mail ballots could be in the mix for Illinois’ Nov. 8 election, delaying election outcomes by up to two weeks. Along with early voting beginning Thursday in Illinois, local elections officials are...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County tax bills on pace to arrive 'by end of 2022'
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Property tax bills should land in mailboxes across Cook County around the same time as holiday cards, with second installment payments expected to come due before the end of the year, county officials said. County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in July announced second installment bills, which...
nypressnews.com
Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood
CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say.
Central Illinois Proud
The Wrigleys, McCormicks and Fields have called this building home — its penthouse is for sale
CHICAGO — Surnames grace some of Chicago’s most iconic locations such as Wrigley Field, McCormick Place and the Field Museum. The history-making families behind those names have all lived in the same residential building, and its most prestigious unit is up for sale. The 8,000 square foot penthouse...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
