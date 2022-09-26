ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

General Iron lawyers say draft approval shows Lightfoot denial was wrong

Lawyers for the owner of a proposed Southeast Side scrap-metal operation plan to grill a pair of city officials under oath in a challenge to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision earlier this year to block the controversial business from opening due to pollution and health concerns. Following a recent court...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WCIA

Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Garcia, Lopez take shots at one another in Chicago mayoral election

CHICAGO - Some heated words were exchanged Tuesday in the contest for mayor of Chicago, as another big name considers whether to enter the race. When FOX 32 Chicago sat down Monday night with Congressman Chuy Garcia, we asked whether he sees a future mayor in Ray Lopez, the 15th Ward City Council member who's currently the only announced Hispanic candidate in the contest.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Owner of Yorktown Center plans to tear it down

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The owner of Yorktown Center in Lombard is moving forward with plans to tear down the mall and build an apartment complex in its place. Crain’s reports the plan includes construction of hundreds of apartments on the 1.4 million-square-foot property. California-based Pacific Retail Capital Partners and local construction firm Synergy Construction hope to break ground on the project next spring with completion scheduled for 2025.
LOMBARD, IL
Lori Lightfoot
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout

The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Radio Ink

Clauss To Contribute For Cochran On WLS

The longtime host of ‘Living Healthy Chicago’ on WGN-9 has joined the WLS-AM on-air team as a contributor for The Steve Cochran Show. Chicago radio and television personality Jane Clauss will now be chatting with WLS listeners during Cochran’s morning show. “Jane is the consummate media professional...
CHICAGO, IL
chainstoreage.com

Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point

The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
LOMBARD, IL
#Chicago Mayor#Lasalle Street#Affordable Housing
QSR magazine

Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois

Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
MELROSE PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County tax bills on pace to arrive 'by end of 2022'

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Property tax bills should land in mailboxes across Cook County around the same time as holiday cards, with second installment payments expected to come due before the end of the year, county officials said. County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in July announced second installment bills, which...
COOK COUNTY, IL
nypressnews.com

Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire

The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL

