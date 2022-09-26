Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Two injured in Rosemead house fire
Two people were injured in a house fire in Rosemead Wednesday, firefighters said. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were sent to the 9600 block of Lorica Street at 11:14 a.m. and extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour. Paramedics treated two people at the scene...
theeastsiderla.com
El Sereno crash on Huntington Drive leaves pedestrian dead
El Sereno - A worker tending to a traffic median was killed and a driver was injured in a crash this afternoon on Huntington Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash was reported just before 1:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of S. Huntington Drive, according to...
Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild
Update 9/29: The two climbers have been identified, see updated post here. https://kesq.com/news/2022/09/29/coroner-identifies-two-climbers-who-died-on-mountainside-near-idyllwild/ Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
Combative Man at Gold Line ‘Lake’ Station Prompts Deputies to Request Help
Pasadena, Los Angeles County, CA: Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Transit Services Bureau (TSB) requested help with a combative man at the Gold Line “Lake” Station located at 340 North Lake Avenue in the city of Pasadena at approximately 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels. Eight beach areas have been placed under warnings for bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health department. These areas are under advisory, which means the “ocean’s water bacteria […]
KTLA.com
UCLA campus building temporarily closed due to ‘environmental hazard’
UCLA’s Molecular Sciences Building was evacuated for about nine hours Thursday afternoon after “an environmental hazard” was reported, the university said on Twitter. The announcement, made just after 1 p.m., was followed by a request that students, staff and the public avoid the area and news of a road closure.
onscene.tv
Tesla Crash Sends Two to Hospital | Anaheim
09.28.2022 | 1:00 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue and Anaheim Police Department responded for a two vehicle traffic collision. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a Tesla and a second car. According to witnesses on scene, the Tesla ran a red light and hit the...
7-year-old attacked by ‘aggressive mountain lion’ in California park
Wildlife officials closed a Los Angeles County park and issued a public warning regarding an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling in the area after a 7-year-old was attacked.
Smoke swirls from brush fire in Calabasas; forward progress stopped
A small brush fire whipped up large plumes of smoke in Calabasas Saturday afternoon. The fire was first reported around 12:45 p.m. on the 24000 block of Calabasas Road. Fire crews responded and found the Lobo Fire burning on a hillside. Ground and helicopter crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were assisted by […]
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey eyes limitations on RV parking
DOWNEY — The Downey City Council is poised to limit where and when oversized vehicles – including RV’s – can park on public and residential streets. According to a report given by city prosecutor Jim Eckert, the city has received complaints about the parking of oversized vehicles, citing concerns of visibility, reduction of on street parking, decreased roadways, and public safety concerns.
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
SoCal to see temperatures cool slightly starting Friday
Southern California will see cooler temperatures and morning fog on Friday and through the weekend.
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
longbeachlocalnews.com
Man Dies In Electric Scooter Accident
On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and an electric scooter, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon officers’ arrival, good Samaritans were already rendering...
Santa Clarita Radio
Missing Santa Clarita Teen, Girlfriend, Found Safe
A missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and disappeared with his girlfriend last week has been found, officials said. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas, of Saugus, and 15-year-old Madelynne Lucia Lovett, of Lancaster, were reported missing persons by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, last seen on Sept. 22.
Authorities ID Woman Fatally Hit by Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles was identified Tuesday.
1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained
One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
myburbank.com
Mountain Lion Sighting in Burbank, What You Need to Know About These Big Cats
On August 23, 2022 at 11:45pm a mountain lion was sighted on the 1900 block of Bonita Ave. The cougar had traveled about a mile away from the Burbank hills and crossed the busy Glenoaks Boulevard before being spotted in a residential neighborhood. The Burbank Animal Shelter put out an alert on social media and released a community mountain lion awareness guide.
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
Boyle Heights residents protest plan to turn Sears tower into homeless center
Plans to convert the Sears tower in Boyle Heights into a complex that would house and assist more than 5,000 homeless people are drawing protests from local residents.
