Fort Myers, FL

Villas residents hope storm drain improvements will prevent flood damage

By Elisia Alonso
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxTpL_0iBEWf7X00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — People living in the Villas neighborhood in Fort Myers remember the last time they were underwater.

Neighbors said a tropical storm hit the area four years ago, and they’ve had drainage issues ever since.

They tell us a big part of the problem is a neighborhood lake that is prone to flooding.

Along with recent upgrades to storm drains, storm water has nowhere to flow.

Neighbors said rainfall from Ian will test storm drain improvements and they hope the upgrades are enough to prevent flood damage.

On Monday homeowners spent the day installing hurricane shutters and testing generators.

Neighbors said they’re preparing for the worst, but are hoping for the best possible outcome.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
