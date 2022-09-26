Read full article on original website
Lamborghini’s Hybrid Hypercar Racer Is Coming—Here’s a First Look
For supercar brands, a new race car wearing the company badge is more than just a chance to represent on a global stage: It’s an opportunity to leverage a test bed that will improve the breed. If Lamborghini’s upcoming LMDh racer is any indication, the Italian carmaker’s Squadra Corsa racing division is about to do some seriously heavy lifting for the road car division. Debuting in 2024 in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship series and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann says the new racer’s place in the top...
Ford Launches Six Mustang Race Cars for 2024, Including One for Le Mans
Ford is serious about racing. On the same night as the 2024 Mustang's big reveal, the company announced plans to build no fewer than six different racing variants, including one aimed at competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The first race car, called the Mustang Dark Horse S,...
The Ferrari SP51 Is a V12-Powered Spider With Important Stripes
The Ferrari SP51 is a car with stripes on it, an homage to a different Ferrari, 1955's 410 S, one of which Juan Manuel Fangio once drove. The SP51, announced on Wednesday, also has a V12 under its front hood, was built on the 812 GTS platform. The SP51's buyer, identified as a Ferrari collector based in Taiwan, is presumably having a good day.
Some Millionaire Built a Bentley Arnage Woody Wagon and Now It’s for Sale
Mobile.deFitted with the all-wheel-drive system from a Cadillac Escalade, this strange Bentley is built to conquer the Alps.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
Super-Rare Chevelle LS6 Leads The Way At Mecum's Chicago Auction
The muscle car era peaked in 1970 and the car responsible was the 1970 LS6 Chevelle. With a massive 454-cid monster of an engine under the hood and the Z51 SS454 package, the LS6 Chevelle essentially threw the last punch in the muscle car fight. Although small brawls continued throughout the decade, none could come close to Chevy’s ultimate muscle car. Making 450-horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, the 454-cid LS6 engine was equipped with 4-bolt mains, an 11.25:1 compression ratio, a solid-lifter cam, rectangular-port heads and an aluminum intake.
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
Race-Spec & Restored MGA Roadster Selling On PCarmarket
This sleek ‘60s roadster is a well-built racing vehicle. When you think about the 1960s most people might picture Corvette’s, Cobras, Mustangs, or Ferraris racing around the track at high speeds. In fact, the Cobras and Ferraris had a bit of a history with each other, or at least the men who made them do. However, there is one brand that almost always gets pushed out of the conversation in a manner that overlooks all of the great accomplishments of their automobiles. That manufacturer is MG, known for their incredibly small sports cars and unique styling. Want some proof that this company can wrestle with the best of them?
426 Hemi-Powered Challenger Convertible Is A Highlight of Mecum's Chicago Sale
This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time. If you know anything about Mopar then you'll understand that the Challenger is and has always been one of the Dodge brand’s biggest sellers. In the late 1960s and early 1970s the name Challenger was all anybody could really talk about in the automotive muscle car industry. You could get pretty much whatever engine you wanted, though most went with the 383 cubic inch V8 or the 440 cubic inch Magnum V8. This particular vehicle is a great example of an engine that stops both of those power trains in their tracks as it features some of the most desirable engineering techniques available in that time. On top of that it looks pretty good too with a color that we all know and love, plum crazy purple.
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What's the Worst-Looking Car Ever Made?
There are plenty of beautiful cars out there, and they’ve been litigated to death. Yeah, the Jaguar E-Type, Ferrari Daytona, and Lamborghini Miura are gorgeous, but that’s just no fun. You know what is fun? Bad-looking cars, and that’s what leads us to today’s question. We...
Final Limited-Edition Dodge Delayed Thanks To Supply Chain Problems
The final “Last Call” Dodge Challenger, the one which is supposed to be the crown jewel of the lineup, has been pushed back thanks to supply chain problems. If any car news story typifies 2022, it’s this. With component shortages, namely for computer chips, automotive manufacturing has been trimmed way back since at least early 2021. Because of that, yet another delay just isn’t all that shocking.
One-of-a-Kind Buick Roadmaster Selling at No Reserve
This incredible sports car is a wonderful option for any enthusiast with a taste for driving with the top down. Buick has been a symbol in America for high class, wealth, and status for decades because of their brand image. Essentially, while other brands simply say they are all about style, the Buick manufacturing company backs up their claims. This is most prevalent with their classic models such as the Regal and even some older vehicles made in the 1950s. One particularly good example of that latter distinction comes in the form of a 1954 Buick Roadmaster Convertible which uses its good looks and high performance to be one of the most striking automobiles of the 1950s.
Alfa Romeo Retains Zhou Guanyu for the 2023 F1 Season
Next season is slated to be Alfa Romeo’s last season in partnership with Sauber in Formula 1. While Audi has announced its 2026 entry into the world championship as a power unit supplier, the German manufacturer has yet to reveal a partner F1 team that it will supply. It is widely believed that Audi will take over Sauber to operate as a factory team. However, it’s business as usual for 2023 at the Switzerland-based team.
I Maimed My Friends to Discover the Truth Hiding in the Back of the Subaru BRZ
Before we get into this, let’s get one thing out of the way. We all know the back seats of the Subaru BRZ are comically small. They were created in a world for people without legs and a head and meant mostly to be a place to throw used Juul pods. I know this. You know this. However, there are three people who didn’t know this until yesterday.
One of The Best Plymouth GTX Convertibles Selling at Mecum's Chicago Auction
Once known as one of the great gods of Mopar, Plymouth has made a name for itself over the years for producing some of the most excellent muscle cars in history. This American automotive legend was one of the biggest manufacturers of Mopar muscle globally, which came from making cars such as the RoadRunner, GTX, and Barracuda. The GTX, in particular, was an astonishing achievement as it pushed the limits of what a muscle car should be. It's almost like riding the line between pony cars and muscle cars with immense power and a lighter frame than most. Utilizing the best that the Mopar engine team had to offer, the GTX became an icon in its own right as it took the automotive world by storm.
The 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel Is the Off-Road Diesel Power Wagon You Always Wanted
The auto industry’s off-road obsession continues, with Ram adding a new off-road toy. The pickup brand used the Texas State Fair to introduce the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel. Honestly, it’s a truck they should have made years ago. Ram says this new 2500 Rebel is a...
