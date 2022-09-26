Rob Pelinka: Kendrick Nunn has been fully cleared to start camp

The Los Angeles Lakers were a failure last season as they missed the play-in tournament, and one of the biggest reasons was injuries.

One of the multiple players who missed a considerable amount of time was guard Kendrick Nunn, who didn’t play at all in the regular season due to a stubborn bone bruise.

This offseason, the Lakers were very cautious with him, as they only allowed him to participate in individual workouts despite him saying publicly he was 100 percent.

But on Media Day, general manager Rob Pelinka gave some very good news regarding Nunn and his health, saying that he has been fully cleared to take part in contact drills.

Nunn, 27, can give Los Angeles a big lift this season if he is and remains fully healthy. During the 2020-21 campaign, his last full one, he averaged 14.6 points in 29.5 minutes a game while shooting 48.5 percent overall and 38.1 percent from 3-point range.

He can also handle the ball in the open court and even help the Lakers as a solid defender, especially against other small guards.