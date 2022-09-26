Something I’ve come around on in recent years is how significant the impact outside circumstances might have on a player’s performance. For example, moving to a new city across the country, pressure-filled spots at the end of a game or in the postseason, or perhaps a constant feeling of “all eyes on me.” Aaron Judge’s chase for 62 (or more) home runs has been the biggest story in baseball for a while now, even more so now that Albert Pujols notched his 700th last week. Pressure, and an ability to deal with it is part of being an athlete, but what Judge is up against seems extraordinary compared to almost anything else. There is a chance that it affects him very little, or less than it would others, but it’s hard to imagine it doesn’t at least float in the back of his head.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO