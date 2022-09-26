Read full article on original website
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/30/22
Sixty-one years ago at Yankee Stadium, Roger Maris set a new standard with his 61st home run of the season. Today — or perhaps tomorrow, on the anniversary — Aaron Judge can leave his mark on the American League and franchise record books by passing Maris with No. 62. I can’t wait. The first man he’ll face tonight will be Orioles righty Jordan Lyles.
Yankees prospects: Jasson Domínguez powers Somerset, but Scranton eliminated from contention
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 8-1 vs. Buffalo Bisons. Anthony Banda 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 K (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 9-2 vs. Erie SeaWolves (EAS Championship Series tied 1-1) SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 2B, K. CF Jasson Domínguez 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros, Rays fall in extra innings
The AL East-clinching win Tuesday pretty much locked the Yankees into their spot in the playoff bracket. Thanks to results last night, mathematically, there’s still a chance that they could finish ahead of the Astros for the No. 1 seed in the AL, but realistically, that’s not feasible. The Astros just need one win or a Yankees’ loss to cinch that up, putting the percentage chance the Yankees pull that off at less than one percent, and featuring a lot of decimal places.
Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 172: An AL East Crown and No. 61
Even as Aaron Judge went quiet for most of the past week since our last podcast, it was a good one for the Yankees. They went a perfect 6-0 on the homestand against the Pirates and Red Sox, rightfully taking care of business against some bad teams, and that put them in prime position to clinch the AL East in a head-to-head showdown at Rogers Centre in Toronto. They fell short on Monday but finally clinched on Tuesday, securing not only the division title but also a first-round bye.
New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays: Jameson Taillon vs. José Berríos
New York gets another chance to seal the deal in the American League East tonight, after falling to the Jays in extra innings on Monday. One win over the Jays and the Yankees are officially AL East champs and can calibrate for the playoffs. But first, they have to win the game.
Luis Severino is inspiring confidence heading into October
The old saying goes that, while offense is important, it’s pitching — particularly starting pitching — that wins championships. And while the Yankees staff has been, over the course of the season, one of the most efficient in the league, recent postseasons have shown us the importance of having multiple ace-quality starters that you trust with the season on the line in October. The 2019 World Series, for example, was a matchup between two teams with a trio of aces (Houston’s Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, and Zack Greinke against Washington’s Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Patrick Corbin).
The Yankees are better off without a traditional closer
As the Yankees head to October, they’re in the process of feeling out how their roster will be composed. The starting rotation is being lined up, while the bullpen is feeling a bit chaotic at the moment. Veterans are coming off the IL, and some big names are struggling.
It’s time to end the home run record culture war
Yes, you know where this article is going. Before I even type 10 words, I have telepathically entered your mind and fired off a series of neurons that likely elicit what could only be described as a Pavlovian response, by simply saying the words: “Aaron Judge, Barry Bonds.” You already have a pre-formed opinion about that sequence of words that can fall into a very predictable bucket.
Aaron Judge’s 2018 excellence and the plunking that cast a shadow
Aaron Judge had a 2017 season for the ages. It concluded with the slugger taking home hardware as the American League Rookie of the Year thanks to a then-rookie record 52 homers. Meanwhile, he finished second in American League Most Valuable Player voting to Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros … a result that has only become more contentious and controversial since Houston’s infamous cheating scandal became public.
A look at the upcoming roster crunch for position players
With the East division and two-seed locked up in the American League, the Yankees’ eyes are now largely set on the postseason. For the month of September the roster size has been 28, but that has to come down to 26 for each round of the postseason, including a limit of 13 pitchers. This roster crunch becomes one of the more difficult decisions to make at the end of the season, and could have huge impacts, all of which John detailed a few weeks ago here. With DJ LeMahieu on the brink of returning, and a few others having somewhat encouraging updates, there are some interesting debates when it comes to the Yankees position players in the roster crunch.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/30/22
ESPN: DJ LeMahieu is expected to return to the team before tonight’s game against the Orioles after being on the injured list with a toe injury since September 5th. Through 120 games, the infielder is hitting .262 with 12 homers. If LeMahieu has healed enough to capture even a semblance of his first-half form, he could have a huge impact as the Yankees head towards the postseason.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: O’s and M’s drop chances to gain in Wild Card race
At long last, the wait is over. The Yankees clinched the AL East last night after a 5-2 win over Toronto. They’re all but assured to be the two-seed with Houston barreling down on home field advantage throughout the ALCS, but that means that they can now wait for the rest of the playoff picture to align. One of the teams they could face is Cleveland thanks to the format aligning the three-seed on their half of the bracket, but who will play the Guardians is still up in the air. That means there’s a few games that highly matter still, so let’s get into them:
The Yankees bullpen is a walking contradiction
According to the numbers, the New York Yankees have one of the best bullpens in the league. Their 5.6 fWAR and 3.09 in 527 innings entering play on Monday both rank fifth in baseball, and their 34.2-percent hard-hit rate is behind only the Mariners. While their 14.7 K-BB% rate isn’t ideal at the middle of the pack, their overall performance suggests that Yankees fans ought to feel comfortable whenever the lineup and rotation hand a lead to the bullpen.
It’s time to consider Oswaldo Cabrera a legitimate offensive threat
Oswaldo Cabrera is an exciting player to watch. It’s not every day that you have a prospect come up late in the season and cement is spot in the lineup like he has. He’s a natural shortstop/second baseman, but as you all know, he has suddenly become an incredible defender in outfield. His reads look like he has been playing out there for years, and for some reason, runners keep giving him opportunities to prove how accurate his arm is.
Yankees 5, Blue Jays 2: New York clinches the American League East!
This wasn’t a perfect game in the traditional sense of only 27 opposing hitters coming to the plate and none reaching, but in terms of the Yankees’ execution, this was almost perfection. The bats strung together hits and came through with runners in scoring position. The pitching was sharp and clutch, with shutdown innings and well-timed double plays. The defense was on point and stole some outs. Well-played game; 10/10 would recommend the Yankees play like this all the time.
All eyes are on Aaron Judge
Something I’ve come around on in recent years is how significant the impact outside circumstances might have on a player’s performance. For example, moving to a new city across the country, pressure-filled spots at the end of a game or in the postseason, or perhaps a constant feeling of “all eyes on me.” Aaron Judge’s chase for 62 (or more) home runs has been the biggest story in baseball for a while now, even more so now that Albert Pujols notched his 700th last week. Pressure, and an ability to deal with it is part of being an athlete, but what Judge is up against seems extraordinary compared to almost anything else. There is a chance that it affects him very little, or less than it would others, but it’s hard to imagine it doesn’t at least float in the back of his head.
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 154
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 154:
