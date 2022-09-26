Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder wants Usyk or Fury title shot after Helenius fight
By Sam Volz: Deontay Wilder is already planning for after his next fight against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) says he wants a title shot against either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk, and believes he’s got an excellent chance of getting one of those two fights.
Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
Caleb Plant denies he’s scared of Benavidez, wants Canelo rematch in 2024
By Craig Page: Caleb Plant says he’s not afraid of former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. ‘Sweethands’ Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says his goal is to knock out Anthony Dirrell on October 15th and then face Jermall Charlo and Benavidez in 2023. To top it...
Ryan Garcia says Tank Davis grabbed his chain in club
By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia says he walked up on Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis at a club, and he grabbed his chain. Ryan says he wasn’t worried because security was there, and he felt that Tank wouldn’t have been able to take his chain. When Ryan was...
Shakur Stevenson says Ryan Garcia “can’t fight”
By Dan Ambrose: Shakur Stevenson reacted to Ryan Garcia criticizing his performance last Friday night against Robson Conceicao by saying he “can’t fight.”. Ryan had said that Stevenson had thrown over 100 low blows in his 12 round unanimous decision victory over Conceicao last Friday night, and he wonders why the referee didn’t do anything to address all the illegal blows.
Dillian Whyte to fight on Nov.26th, Arreola, Wallin, Franklin & McKean possibilities
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn says he’s planning the next fight for Dillian Whyte on November 26th at the Wembley Arena in London. Whyte is being groomed by Hearn as an opponent for Anthony Joshua next year in a stadium fight. Given the money that can be made from...
Demetrius Andrade won’t fight Zach Parker
By Robert Segal: Demetrius Andrade has reportedly chosen not to take the fight with the heavy-handed Zach Parker for the interim WBO super middleweight title. The unbeaten former two-division world champion ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and the undefeated Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) would have battled for the interim WBO belt to become the mandatory for champion Canelo Alvarez.
Richardson Hitchins Isn’t Impressed With Ryan Garcia or Teofimo Lopez
By Vince Dwriter: Free agent light welterweight contender Richardson Hitchins (14-0, 6 KOs) is in the process of starting a new chapter in his professional boxing career as he plans on making a run for one of the 140- pound titles. Hitchins admits there is an abundance of talent in...
Conor Benn: I’m going to be hitting Eubank Jr “from all angles”
By Barry Holbrook: Conor Benn is vowing to hit Chris Eubank Jr from every angle on October 8th in their headliner on DAZN pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) says he doesn’t care about the mind games that Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is playing by trying to create the impression that he’s not training hard and is eating junk food.
Eddie Hearn doubts Fury vs. Joshua fight will happen in December
By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn says he doesn’t think the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight will happen on December 3rd. Hearn feels that he’s wasting his time because Fury keeps setting deadlines and talking about wanting to fight Manuel Charr instead of Joshua. Sooner or later, Fury...
Did Team Joshua intentionally sit on contract for Fury fight?
By Allan Fox: Anthony Joshua’s management’s delay in working through the contract for the Tyson Fury fight may ultimately have saved their fighter from suffering a career-ending loss on December 3rd. The question is whether Joshua’s management intentionally dragged their feet in reviewing the contract. If they...
Devin Haney on his way to Australia to beat Kambosos again
By Sean Jones: Devin Haney is flying over to Melbourne, Australia, to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena. The outcome is a foregone conclusion. Haney is a huge favorite, and he’s likely to beat the...
Rolly Romero and Keyshawn Davis Have Verbal Sparring Session on Social Media
By Vince Dwriter: Recently, fans of the sweet science have been witnessing more confrontations between boxers on social media, as opposed to inside of the squared circle. In the latest edition of social media beef, outspoken Mayweather Promotions lightweight contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero traded shots with the undefeated rising star Keyshawn “The Businessman” Davis.
Shakur Stevenson wants Vasyl Lomachenko in first fight at 135
By Jim Calfa: Shakur Stevenson says he’d like to fight Vasyl Lomachenko in his first fight at lightweight. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) has other plans, wanting to take on the winner of the lightweight undisputed champion Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr on October 16th. The former three-division world...
Devin Haney arrives in Melbourne for Kambosos Jr rematch on Oct.16th
By Sean Jones: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney has arrived in Melbourne, Australia, for his October 16th rematch against George Kambosos Jr at the Rod Laver Arena. Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) is facing former unified champ Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KOs) as part of their rematch clause from their first fight last June.
Anthony Dirrell & Caleb Plant Media Workout Quotes
Former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant held a media workout in Las Vegas Tuesday as he prepares to face 168-pound rival and two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator in the co-main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce is #2 heavyweight in division
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce is the #2 heavyweight in the division behind himself following his 11th round knockout victory over Joseph Parker last weekend. The performance by the 2016 Olympic silver medalist Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) was a real eye-opener for WBC champion Fury, and he realizes after witnessing what he saw that the ‘Juggernaut’ is the #2 guy in the division behind himself.
