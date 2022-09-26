By Dan Ambrose: Shakur Stevenson reacted to Ryan Garcia criticizing his performance last Friday night against Robson Conceicao by saying he “can’t fight.”. Ryan had said that Stevenson had thrown over 100 low blows in his 12 round unanimous decision victory over Conceicao last Friday night, and he wonders why the referee didn’t do anything to address all the illegal blows.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO