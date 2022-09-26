Best case scenario? How about several blocks of restored historic homes serving different uses?.. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin would like to see all the old homes east of the Capitol renovated. But she knows that as many as 14 – are too far gone to be restored. Tergin says a combination of neglect and damage from the 2019 tornado will force the city to demolish some of those properties.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO