KOMU
Jefferson City Project Homeless Connect to offer essential services Friday
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Project Homeless Connect is holding a day-long event Friday to offer essential services to individuals who are homeless or near-homeless. Co-chair Karen Taylor said that many in the community are experiencing homelessness. She said the event gives her the opportunity to help connect impacted individuals with needed resources.
OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia Housing Authority gives update on low-income housing project
COLUMBIA − The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council met at City Hall Wednesday to hear updates on plans to improve low-income housing. The council heard a presentation from Randy Cole, the CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority. "We want this housing to look like market-rate housing that any middle class...
KRMS Radio
President Of Camdenton School Board Concerned Over New Apartment Development
The president of the Camdenton R-3 School Board is expressing concerns about the approval process for a major housing project in Osage Beach and how the project may impact schools. The Preserve at Sycamore Creek is to bring 268 units within walking distance of the district’s Osage Beach Elementary School,...
KOMU
Staffing shortages affect Columbia's attempts to practice community policing
COLUMBIA - Staffing shortages are plaguing the Molly Thomas-Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center more than a year after it officially opened. The city of Columbia and Columbia Police Department built the $9.7 million center "to reduce response times for officers and allow them to connect with the surrounding area through community policing," according to previous KOMU 8 coverage. The two-story building features a community meeting space, projector, TV, built-in speakers and kitchenette.
KOMU
Columbia ranked as one of the best Midwestern cities for startup small businesses
COLUMBIA − Midwest Startups recently named Columbia and Jefferson City as two of the best cities in the Midwest to start a small business for 2022. The rankings were based off of relative and absolute ecosystems, 18 different data sources that looked at startup activity, access to resources and business climate.
KOMU
State IT division to hold hiring event Friday
JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Information Technology Services Division will hold a hiring event Friday to fill vacancies for all seniority levels of its teams. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 490 at the Harry S. Truman Office Building, located at 301 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
KOMU
New fire station breaks ground in southwest Columbia
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the construction of a new fire station. The new house will be know as Fire Station No. 11 and will serve the southwest portion of Columbia. Construction on the project is currently underway, as workers prepare...
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
kwos.com
JC Mayor weighs in on Capitol Avenue homes
Best case scenario? How about several blocks of restored historic homes serving different uses?.. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin would like to see all the old homes east of the Capitol renovated. But she knows that as many as 14 – are too far gone to be restored. Tergin says a combination of neglect and damage from the 2019 tornado will force the city to demolish some of those properties.
KOMU
Army Corps of Engineers commits to flood resiliency study in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Missouri signed a cost-sharing agreement Tuesday for a flood resiliency study in Brunswick. Brunswick, which lies in the Chariton County floodplains, is at the intersection of three rivers. It experienced significant flooding in 1993, and most recently, in 2019.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, September 30
CPS students learn about natural disasters after Hurricane Ian. One Columbia Public Schools teacher is taking the opportunity to talk to his students about powerful storms like this and the changing climate. Mike Szydlowski is a science teacher at Jefferson Middle School. His Thursday lesson focused on connecting what students...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Sept. 29
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, and mid-Missouri organizations didn't hesitate to respond. Workers from Missouri Task Force 1, the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) and American Red Cross responded from across regions of Missouri and Arkansas are all being deployed to assist in restoration efforts. According to...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Jefferson City Mayor Tergin discusses East Capitol Avenue and food insecurity on 939 the Eagle
The issue of dilapidated and aging homes along Jefferson City’s East Capitol Avenue has been controversial. Some residents want them preserved, saying they are historic. Others say they are an eyesore and that Jefferson City Police have to remove people from vacant buildings. Mayor Carrie Tergin sees opportunity in those homes. She joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:
KOMU
Walkabout at Stadium Boulevard diverging diamond focuses on pedestrian safety
COLUMBIA - State and local representatives took place in a walk Tuesday morning through Columbia's diverging diamond, located on Stadium Boulevard. The diverging diamond is located right off the eastbound Interstate 70 Stadium Boulevard exit, near the Columbia Mall and extends to Cosmo Park. It opened in October 2013, marking the first of its kind in mid-Missouri, in order to increase traffic capacity, cut down on stop light time and reduce traffic accidents, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Crash backs up traffic on Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City
Traffic on Highway 50/63 coming into Jefferson City was backed up Thursday morning. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler tweeted there was an injury accident on the Missouri River bridge. At one point, traffic on Highway 50 coming south was backed up to the Mel Ray Curve in Callaway County. Drivers...
abc17news.com
Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
KOMU
Worker falls from Rocheport Bridge after safety equipment malfunction
ROCHEPORT − A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. The worker, employed by Lunda Construction Co., experienced an apparent safety equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River below, according to Derek Lepper, deputy project director from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The...
KOMU
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy report shows
COLUMBIA − The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office has released its autopsy report on former Columbia attorney Stephen Wyse. CPD found Wyse dead in his home on June 6 during a well-being check requested by a friend who said Wyse did not show up for work, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
