Los Angeles, CA

Patrick Beverley has been getting along well with Russell Westbrook

By Robert Marvi
 3 days ago
When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for veteran guard Patrick Beverley earlier this summer, one of the immediate questions that came up was how he would get along with Russell Westbrook.

The two have an acrimonious past that appears to go back to 2013 when the former injured the latter’s knee during a playoff game and forced him to miss the balance of the postseason.

Many fans and observers figured there was no way the two could bury the hatchet and develop a working relationship as teammates, let alone become friends.

But according to Beverley, the two have not only become good friends, but they’ve also been training together.

Chemistry and good vibes are of paramount importance to the success of any team or organization, and if Beverley and Westbrook are indeed getting along that well, it is nothing but a good sign for the Lakers.

They have a crowded backcourt with the likes of Beverley, Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn (who has been fully cleared for contact work) and Dennis Schroder. A little competition, especially among new friends, can only be a productive thing.

