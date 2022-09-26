Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Hearing aids available over-the-counter starting in October
KENTUCKY –Hearing aids will now be available over the counter starting next month. The FDA announced that they will now allow them to be sold at stores without an exam or prescription. This will lessen the cost and make hearing aids more widely accessible. Each hearing aid typically costs...
wnky.com
Locals worry about family, friends and travel in Florida amidst Hurricane Ian
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Local residents in Bowling Green are rethinking travel plans to Florida, and are worried about loved ones getting the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Jennifer Cary and her family were planning to go to Sarasota on Friday for her high school senior daughter’s last fall break. Their original...
wnky.com
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in floodedhomes, cutting off a barrier island with thousands of residents and destroying a historic pier. More than 2.5 million people are without power, and one death in the state has been confirmed. Now a tropical storm, Ian is moving over the Atlantic coast near the Kennedy Space Center and is expected to regain strength before hitting South Carolina on Friday. Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S., and many people remain stranded in its wake.
