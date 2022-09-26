ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in floodedhomes, cutting off a barrier island with thousands of residents and destroying a historic pier. More than 2.5 million people are without power, and one death in the state has been confirmed. Now a tropical storm, Ian is moving over the Atlantic coast near the Kennedy Space Center and is expected to regain strength before hitting South Carolina on Friday. Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S., and many people remain stranded in its wake.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO