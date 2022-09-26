ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wnky.com

Hearing aids available over-the-counter starting in October

KENTUCKY –Hearing aids will now be available over the counter starting next month. The FDA announced that they will now allow them to be sold at stores without an exam or prescription. This will lessen the cost and make hearing aids more widely accessible. Each hearing aid typically costs...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in floodedhomes, cutting off a barrier island with thousands of residents and destroying a historic pier. More than 2.5 million people are without power, and one death in the state has been confirmed. Now a tropical storm, Ian is moving over the Atlantic coast near the Kennedy Space Center and is expected to regain strength before hitting South Carolina on Friday. Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S., and many people remain stranded in its wake.
FLORIDA STATE

