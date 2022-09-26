Read full article on original website
Related
inbusinessphx.com
How Blue Zones Can Transform a Community
Communities throughout the United States partner with Blue Zones to promote well-being by making lasting changes to policies and infrastructure where people spend the most time so that healthy choices are easier. The term “Blue Zones” comes from areas around the world where people live measurably longer and better-quality lives and is rooted in the explorations and research done by National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner.
inbusinessphx.com
Tri Pointe Homes Wins at PCBC Awards
Tri Pointe Homes®, a recognized leader serving the Phoenix market for more than 30 years under the name Maracay®, won four awards at PCBC’s 59th Annual Gold Nugget Awards, one of the largest and most distinguished competition of its kind in the nation. The awards spanned more...
inbusinessphx.com
Ever-Changing Healthcare
Healthcare continues to evolve, and with that evolution are changes not just in employee benefits but in how healthcare issues impact the workplace. In Business Magazine has reached out to leaders with expertise in the healthcare and benefits industries for their insights on trending matters to help employers stay on top of what’s important.
inbusinessphx.com
September 28 2022
Today, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) released new findings on water & environment as part of their ongoing reveal of the Arizona Voters’ Agenda. The Voters’ Agenda identifies what likely voters prioritize in Arizona’s midterm General Election and what they want to hear from candidates campaigning for votes. The most recent survey of likely Republican, Democratic,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inbusinessphx.com
Healthcare: Technological Advances, Financial Challenges
While I have intimate knowledge of the conversations happening here in Arizona around how changes in healthcare delivery affect the business community, I also have the privilege of learning from my colleagues across the country. Having just stepped down as board chair for America’s Essential Hospitals, an organization dedicated to advocacy for hospitals and health systems across the country, and soon joining the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees, I look forward to continually bringing insights back to Arizona so that we can all continue to navigate the post-pandemic environment together.
inbusinessphx.com
Arizona Voters Concerned about Long-Term Water Supplies; Support Investments to Address Environmental Issues
Today, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) released new findings on water & environment as part of their ongoing reveal of the Arizona Voters’ Agenda. The Voters’ Agenda identifies what likely voters prioritize in Arizona’s midterm General Election and what they want to hear from candidates campaigning for votes. The most recent survey of likely Republican, Democratic, and independent/unaffiliated voters of all ages was conducted in late August and builds on survey research released earlier this year.
inbusinessphx.com
Arizona Voters’ Agenda: A Vast Majority Supports Ongoing Investments in Critical Infrastructure
Following the announcement of a follow-up survey on issues important to likely voters, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) today released their latest economic findings as part of their ongoing Arizona Voters’ Agenda initiative, which identifies what likely voters prioritize in Arizona’s midterm General Election and what they want to hear about from candidates campaigning for votes. The most recent survey of likely Republican, Democratic, and independent/unaffiliated voters of all ages was conducted in late August and builds on insights from a survey conducted earlier this year.
inbusinessphx.com
Scottsdale-Based Lead Gen Co. Marks Nine Years with Executive Management Team
More importantly for our clients, Intelemark has managers and agents with extended longevity as well. In fact, there are a number of agents who have served Intelemark’s clients for more than 10 years, which is unheard of in this industry. This consistency and continuity have resulted in reliable, long-term client/vendor relationships, ultimately achieving great success and business growth for its many clients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inbusinessphx.com
Indoor Vertical Farm and New Headquarters Open in Avondale
OnePointOne and Willo Farm celebrate the grand opening of their new headquarters and flagship vertical farm in Avondale, AZ. Avondale officials were there to welcome them with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate this momentous occasion as guests were able to get a first peek at the cutting-edge facility while learning firsthand about vertical farming and tasting sustainably produced, non-GMO, pesticide-free produce.
inbusinessphx.com
Artisan Market Opens Second Valley Location
It’s a small business of small businesses! The Merchantile gained valley love by giving hundreds of small business owners space and a voice to share their work with the community. Now, they’ve expanded to a second boutique location right in Uptown phoenix, and they are celebrating BIG!. On...
inbusinessphx.com
Arizona Voters’ Agenda: Voters Want the State to Do More to Address the Housing Affordability Crisis
With early voting in the 2022 General Election fast approaching, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) today released survey findings on affordable housing & homelessness to conclude its latest rollout of a new Arizona Voters’ Agenda survey. The survey of likely Republican, Democratic, and independent/unaffiliated voters of all ages was conducted in late August and builds on insights from a previous survey to identify what likely voters prioritize in Arizona’s midterm election and what they want to hear about from candidates campaigning for votes.
inbusinessphx.com
Arizona Tops Ballotpedia’s Top 15 Races to Watch on Election Night
U.S. Senate – Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. State Legislatures – Arizona House of Representatives, Colorado Senate. “These 15 races have implications for who controls the House, Senate, government trifectas, state supreme courts, and more,” said Ballotpedia Managing Editor Cory Eucalitto. “If the balances of power at different levels of government are going to change this fall, we’ll see it in these elections.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inbusinessphx.com
Phoenix Convention Center & Venues Celebrates 50 Years of Hosting Meetings and Events
Today, September 28, 2022, the Phoenix Convention Center & Venues will celebrate 50 years since its initial grand opening in 1972. The original Phoenix Civic Plaza building also included the multipurpose performing arts venue, Symphony Hall. Envisioned to serve as a center for cultural and theatrical performances, Symphony Hall complemented Phoenix Civic Plaza’s goal to grow the city’s convention and tourism business. Since that time, the Phoenix Civic Plaza and Symphony Hall have grown to become a driving force for downtown revitalization.
inbusinessphx.com
Salad and Go Doubles Down Against Food Insecurity
In honor of Hunger Action Day, Arizona-born brand Salad and Go donated 8,600 pounds of fresh romaine, carrots and sweet potatoes to the United Food Bank, partner of Feeding America. In addition to this specific Hunger Action Day initiative, Salad and Go will be donating nearly 4,000 fresh salads to various partners across Arizona as part of a weekly initiative the brand has been committed to for years.
inbusinessphx.com
Arizona Edibles Co. Introduces CBN Gummy to Help with Sleeplessness
OGeez! Brands, a leading Arizona-based edibles company, is unveiling a gummy to help with those restless nights. The new product — a 2-to-1 ratio gummy with 10 milligrams of THC and 5 of CBN — officially launched on September 21 and is now on shelves in dispensaries throughout the Grand Canyon State. It debuted in an Aquaberry flavor, a blend of tangy passion fruit and fresh blueberry, and is being sold in navy blue bags of 10 units under the tagline “Flavoring Dreams.”
Comments / 0