BBC

Andy Burnham says Labour leader speculation is annoying

Andy Burnham has ruled out standing in the Lancashire by-election as he said it was "very likely" he will bid for a third term as Greater Manchester mayor. Rosie Cooper said she was stepping down as West Lancashire MP earlier this month triggering a by-election. Mr Burnham said he would...
POLITICS
BBC

Iran protester: 'They said if we didn't keep quiet, they would rape us'

"They put me on the ground, and an officer put his boot on my back. He kicked me in my stomach, tied my hands, picked me from my arms, and then pushed me into a van." This is how 51-year-old Maryam, a protester arrested last week in central Tehran, described the moment Iranian security forces detained her.
PROTESTS
BBC

Port Talbot: Liz Truss promises talks with Tata on steelworks' future

UK ministers will talk to Port Talbot steelworks' owners, after warnings the plant could close without a deal for subsidies to reduce carbon emissions, Liz Truss has told BBC Wales. The prime minister promised discussions with Tata about the future of the plant, which employs 4,000 people. She said it...
INDUSTRY
Quartz

The IMF delivered an embarrassing blow to the UK government

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued an extraordinarily critical statement of the UK’s growth plans, which largely relies on unfunded tax cuts, on Tuesday (Sept. 27). It’s the latest blow to the Trussonomics school of thought espoused by the three-week old UK government. “We do not recommend large...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Bank of England Says It Won't Take 'Risky Bets' to Help City's Competitiveness

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England's new objective of helping the financial sector remain globally competitive should not encourage risky bets on regulatory standards to win business, BoE executive director Victoria Saporta said on Tuesday. Britain wants a "Big Bang 2.0" - a reference to deregulation of the stock...
ECONOMY
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host

Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
WORLD
BBC

Ex-Sinn Féin councillor admits facilitating murder

A former Sinn Féin councillor has admitted facilitating the murder of a man in the Republic of Ireland in 2016. David Byrne, who was 33, was shot dead at the Regency Airport Hotel in Dublin during a boxing weigh-in. Jonathan Dowdall, 44, of Navan Road in Dublin, pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

BP in oil field where 'cancer is like the flu'

Communities living close to oil fields, where gas is openly burned, are at elevated risk of leukaemia, a BBC News Arabic investigation has revealed. The UN told the BBC it considers these areas, in Iraq, to be "modern sacrifice zones" - where profit has been prioritised over human rights. Gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

