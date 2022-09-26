ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Billie Jean King issues call to action at US Open

Billie Jean King hosted her annual "Power Hour" at the US Open, inviting current and former Hologic WTA Tour players to an informal roundtable discussion to offer guidance and insight into their careers. During this educational mentoring session led by the 12-time Grand Slam winner, established elite WTA players learned...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
How the Stars Aligned for Angel City Football Club, the Women's Soccer Team With Hollywood's Biggest Names Behind It

A very, very famous movie claims that everyone comes to Los Angeles with a dream — and it makes sense that a film, something so synonymous with the city, would make such a bold statement. In a place where big dreams are the norm, and the impossible materializes on the silver screen every day, it's tough to imagine anything that can't happen with a little hard work and perseverance. For Angel City Football Club, it took a list of Hollywood heavyweights to help make that dream come true — and from the fans cheering in the stands to the little girls kicking soccer balls in the parking lots around Banc of California Stadium before every game, it seems that the dream of having a National Women's Soccer League team in L.A. was something just about everyone wanted to come true.
Roger Federer: A human first and a tennis legend second

Who is Roger Federer? A legend in the tennis world? A humble Swiss ball boy? When asked by Joe Sabia in the “73 Questions” series for Vogue, he said he wanted to be remembered as “philanthropic” and “a good tennis player.” I am here to tell you that both descriptions are understatements of who he is, both as a tennis player and a philanthropic foundation president.
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament

Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
Amal Clooney Wore an Uncharacteristically Flashy Printed Skirt for Date Night

For someone who isn't exactly known for embracing fashion trends, Amal Clooney is stepping out of her usual lace gowns and Italian Riviera-inspired sundresses for some unexpected picks. Hot on the heels of her bondage-inspired boots, she chose a zebra-print pleated skirt for a very special date night with her husband, George Clooney. The two celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a night out in New York City.
