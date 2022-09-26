Read full article on original website
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Serena Williams didn’t always have a good return. The tennis mega-superstar who just retired last week after winning not one, not two, not three, but 23 Grand Slam singles titles, admitted to Jimmy Fallon that she once double faulted on a date. The now married net-minder was of course...
Serena Williams looks up to one notable tennis player from history. Learn who she deems a pioneer of the sport long before her.
Serena Williams shared the heartwarming advice she received from her daughter Olympia after losing a recent match. The 41-year-old tennis star divulged the tender moment during a Sept. 28 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”. "'It's OK, mama. You just have to do what you feel,'" Williams recalled of...
Billie Jean King hosted her annual "Power Hour" at the US Open, inviting current and former Hologic WTA Tour players to an informal roundtable discussion to offer guidance and insight into their careers. During this educational mentoring session led by the 12-time Grand Slam winner, established elite WTA players learned...
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Novak Djokovic said Tuesday that he hopes when he retires that he will be surrounded by his "biggest rivals and competitors," like Roger Federer was at the 2022 Laver Cup.
Photographer Ella Ling expected Roger Federer's farewell from tennis to be charged with emotion -- though when the moment arrived, the outpouring of tears and adulation caught her by surprise.
The popular-denim pendulum swung from skinny to impossibly large (with an alternate route through low-rise-ville), leaving little room for the return of perhaps the most divisive jeans of all: bootcut. Of course, for those not held captive by the trends, the court of public opinion holds little power. In New...
A very, very famous movie claims that everyone comes to Los Angeles with a dream — and it makes sense that a film, something so synonymous with the city, would make such a bold statement. In a place where big dreams are the norm, and the impossible materializes on the silver screen every day, it's tough to imagine anything that can't happen with a little hard work and perseverance. For Angel City Football Club, it took a list of Hollywood heavyweights to help make that dream come true — and from the fans cheering in the stands to the little girls kicking soccer balls in the parking lots around Banc of California Stadium before every game, it seems that the dream of having a National Women's Soccer League team in L.A. was something just about everyone wanted to come true.
Who is Roger Federer? A legend in the tennis world? A humble Swiss ball boy? When asked by Joe Sabia in the “73 Questions” series for Vogue, he said he wanted to be remembered as “philanthropic” and “a good tennis player.” I am here to tell you that both descriptions are understatements of who he is, both as a tennis player and a philanthropic foundation president.
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said he wants his biggest rivals to be by his side when he brings the curtain down on his career, much like Roger Federer's emotional goodbye to the game last week.
Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
For someone who isn't exactly known for embracing fashion trends, Amal Clooney is stepping out of her usual lace gowns and Italian Riviera-inspired sundresses for some unexpected picks. Hot on the heels of her bondage-inspired boots, she chose a zebra-print pleated skirt for a very special date night with her husband, George Clooney. The two celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a night out in New York City.
