The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Subsidized development in Waldo has 296 new apartments but no affordable housing
Residents of Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood may soon see changes along a popular commercial strip, where the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority has approved tax incentives for an apartment development at 74th Street and Broadway. The six-story project, called Waldo74Broadway, is expected to contain 296 apartment units as well as a new location for The […] The post Subsidized development in Waldo has 296 new apartments but no affordable housing appeared first on The Beacon.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park homeowner sues over plan to build homes on old Deer Creek golf course
Following the closure of the Deer Creek Golf Club earlier this year, a resident filed a lawsuit challenging the golf course owner’s plans to redevelop part of the old course at 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue into a subdivision of single-family homes. Driving the news: According to Johnson County...
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
Shawnee to launch traffic study along K-7 corridor
The traffic study will help Shawnee, Kansas, city leaders determine when road upgrades are needed as more development occurs.
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood couple wants to light up backyard pickleball court at night under revised city code
At its Tuesday meeting, the Leawood Planning Commission considered and approved its first request regarding nighttime use of a resident’s backyard sports court since the city began discussing tightening rules around those types of amenities earlier this month. Driving the news: The application came from George and Megan Kopp,...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifts $1M to Kansas City youth nonprofit
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott selected Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City to receive a slice of her $38.8 million gift to the nonprofit.
KMBC.com
Clean Up KC employs houseless community to beautify city
A new program is helping keep Kansas City beautiful while helping the homeless community emerge from poverty. KMBC 9 found out how it works and how it could change lives. “No matter how big or how small, it adds up,” Kelley Springer said as she picked up a piece of trash from the side of the road.
lakeexpo.com
KC Sportshow Cancelled; Lake Of The Ozarks Dealers Gearing Up For Overland Park Boat Show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers for the Kansas City Boat & Sportshow announced this week that the event has been cancelled permanently, leaving the Overland Park Boat Show — put on by the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association — as the only boat show in the Kansas City area.
kcur.org
Google Fiber's impact on Kansas City 10 years later
KC Digital Drive was founded in 2012 by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to address the digital equity issues revealed when Google Fiber launched in Kansas City and to mitigate the gaps in adapting to emerging technologies in the bi-state region.
visitoverlandpark.com
New Openings in Overland Park
We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
KC mayor calls for one Plaza street open to pedestrians only, no vehicles
Mayor Lucas said he'd like to see Nichols Road on the Plaza pedestrianized, meaning cars would not be allowed, but foot traffic is welcome.
365traveler.com
17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS
Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
KMBC.com
Kansas City Price Choppers collecting donations to support victims of Hurricane Ian
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Price Chopper has partnered with the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City to help victims of Hurricane Ian. The grocery chain said donations will be accepted at the registers in all Price Chopper stores across the Kansas City metro to support those affected by the hurricane.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County to spend $17M on major road projects next year — Here’s where
Johnson County’s Board of County Commissioners recently approved roughly $17 million for annual road improvements around the county for the coming year. Driving the news: At its Sept. 22 meeting, the board unanimously voted to authorize funding for the County Assistance Road System, or CARS, program for 2023. CARS...
KMBC.com
Police pull child from pond on former golf course property in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — First responders in Independence saved a boy from drowning in at a pond Thursday morning. According to information released by the city of Independence, fire crews and police were called to the property that used to house the Rockwood Golf Course on South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road around 9:25 a.m.
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
WIBW
Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
KMBC.com
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in downtown KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have confirmed that a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. KCPD says the fatal event occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on Sep. 29, 2022. Officers were called to the intersection of Truman Road and Grand Blvd....
KMBC.com
County commissioners OK pay raise for Johnson County sheriff's deputies
OLATHE, Kan. — A pay raise for Johnson County, Kansas sheriff's deputies was up for debate Thursday as the department faces a staffing crisis. Help is in sight, though, after county commissioners unanimously approved a pay raise for deputies. A vote that took less than a minute could drastically...
How to upgrade Arrowhead Stadium for World Cup, no cost to taxpayers
There's been much ado about temporary changes to Arrowhead Stadium for the 2026 World Cup — but little in the way of specifics shared.
