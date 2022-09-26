ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, KS

The Kansas City Beacon

Subsidized development in Waldo has 296 new apartments but no affordable housing

Residents of Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood may soon see changes along a popular commercial strip, where the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority has approved tax incentives for an apartment development at 74th Street and Broadway. The six-story project, called Waldo74Broadway, is expected to contain 296 apartment units as well as a new location for The […] The post Subsidized development in Waldo has 296 new apartments but no affordable housing appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Clean Up KC employs houseless community to beautify city

A new program is helping keep Kansas City beautiful while helping the homeless community emerge from poverty. KMBC 9 found out how it works and how it could change lives. “No matter how big or how small, it adds up,” Kelley Springer said as she picked up a piece of trash from the side of the road.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Google Fiber's impact on Kansas City 10 years later

KC Digital Drive was founded in 2012 by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to address the digital equity issues revealed when Google Fiber launched in Kansas City and to mitigate the gaps in adapting to emerging technologies in the bi-state region.
KANSAS CITY, KS
visitoverlandpark.com

New Openings in Overland Park

We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
365traveler.com

17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS

Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in downtown KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have confirmed that a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. KCPD says the fatal event occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on Sep. 29, 2022. Officers were called to the intersection of Truman Road and Grand Blvd....
KANSAS CITY, MO

