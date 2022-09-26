Read full article on original website
How Hurricane Ian compares to Charley
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - Because of the path Hurricane Ian took, many are comparing this storm to Hurricane Charley. Hurricane Charley was the first of four separate hurricanes to impact or strike Florida during 2004. It caused nearly $16 billion worth of damage. Both Ian and Charley were Category 4...
Damage in Port Charlotte shows Ian's extreme strength
The eye wall of Hurricane Ian battered Port Charlotte for hours. “As many storms as I’ve been through, that was the scariest one,” said resident Betsy Henderson. Hurricane Ian made land fall just South of Port Charlotte. Residents will never forget what it felt like as the monster storm began its path of destruction up the coast.
Hurricane Ian destroys Punta Gorda businesses
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - As far as the Suncoast is concerned, Charlotte County took the brunt of Hurricane Ian. In the worst of the storm, 98 percent of residents there were in the dark, without power, many praying the storm would move along faster. Now that the sun is out...
2 dead in Sarasota, 4 in Charlotte, Governor issues detailed Ian aftermath
TALLAHASSEE (SNN TV) - To date, 12 deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Ian on the Gulf Coast. Charlotte County officials confirmed six storm-related deaths, while 2 people have died in Sarasota County as a result of the hurricane, or its aftermath. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez said...
Red Cross rolls out on Suncoast
Pallets of food and water are on their way to shelters across the Suncoast. Red Cross finished loading up the pre-storm trucks at their Sarasota campus Tuesday. Volunteers will drive them to shelters across the Suncoast. After the storm they will provide residents a cot, hot meals, and a roof...
Hurricane Ian destroys Venice Theatre
VENICE (WSNN) - A Venice landmark is destroyed in a matter of hours. Hurricane Ian swept through the City of Venice, Wednesday night damaging the Venice Theater. "It was a complete solid building," said Brad Wages, a Director/Choreographer of Venice Theatre. But this 72-year-old building could not sustain the fierce...
Manatee boaters prepare for Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON (WSNN) - With more than 25,000 registered boaters in Manatee County, many are locking down their vessels at marinas to prepare for Hurricane Ian. their boats at Twin Dolphins Marina in Bradenton. "We can’t outrun the storm; you don’t outrun anything in a sailboat," said Emily Kinzer, a Manatee...
Damage Caused by Hurricane Ian Delays Reopening Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
Damage caused by hurricane Ian delays reopening Sarasota Bradenton International airport. Hurricane Ian caused part of the airports membrane roof to blow off around 4:00 pm Wednesday. The ceiling collapsed over the ticketing area, allowing rain water to soak the airport interior. “It was sad, it was very sad. And...
Manatee County expands evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY - Manatee county officials have expanded evacuation orders for residents.. as did Sarasota and Charlotte Counties. Level A and Level B evacuation orders are now in place, and those in level C are encouraged but not required to find shelter further inland. If you are planning on going...
Skyway Bridge closed due to high winds
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - Florida Highway Patrol has made the decision to close the Skyway Bridge in both directions. Because of winds ranging from 65-75 mph, the bridge will be closed. It will remain closed until the storm passes and the inclement weather subsides.
Charlotte County resumes emergency response calls
(Punta Gorda) Charlotte County Public Safety has resumed emergency response to calls following Hurricane Ian. This includes the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Fire & EMS, and City of Punta Gorda first responders. The deadliest time of a hurricane happens post storm. Downed power lines, storm debris, loss...
As Hurricane Ian Approaches, We're All Reminded to Take Precautions
As hurricane Ian approaches, we’re all reminded to take precautions. Greg Steube Congressman says that if you’re on the coastlines, you need to evacuate as soon as possible. Sarasota County expanded its evacuation zones to levels A and B. He says now is the time to prepare. “Please...
Verizon offering unlimited calls, texts, data in Ian's aftermath
SARASOTA-MANATEE-CHARLOTTE COUNTIES (SNN TV) - Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those customers in counties that include: Charlotte, Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, and Hardee(along with others affected by Hurricane Ian. The following is a Network Update from Andrew Testa, APR, Verizon Corporate Communications: As Tropical Storm Ian now...
Evacuation Orders Lifted in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY – As winds from Hurricane Ian continue to diminish, Manatee County Public Safety and Administration are lifting the mandatory evacuation orders which have been in effect since Tuesday morning. Emergency evacuation shelters are being closed, and residents are being allowed to return to their homes. However, it is not a return to normal.
Sarasota Bradenton International is Terminating All Flights After 6:00 pm Tonight
Sarasota Bradenton International is terminating all flights after 6:00 pm tonight, and closing its doors at 8:00 pm tonight due to hurricane Ian. Mark Stuckey, Executive Vice President Chief of Staff for Airport Authority says for those who had already booked flights and they got canceled, you will need to contact your airline, in order to reschedule.
Ham radio is ready if cell phones go down
Ham radio operators in Sarasota County are prepared to keep lines of communication going if cell phones go down. Volunteers with Sarasota Emergency Radio Club will be stationed at the Red Cross campus off Cantu Court through the storm. They are sending ham radio operators to Sarasota Memorial Hospital campuses...
