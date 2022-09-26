ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

snntv.com

How Hurricane Ian compares to Charley

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - Because of the path Hurricane Ian took, many are comparing this storm to Hurricane Charley. Hurricane Charley was the first of four separate hurricanes to impact or strike Florida during 2004. It caused nearly $16 billion worth of damage. Both Ian and Charley were Category 4...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
snntv.com

Damage in Port Charlotte shows Ian's extreme strength

The eye wall of Hurricane Ian battered Port Charlotte for hours. “As many storms as I’ve been through, that was the scariest one,” said resident Betsy Henderson. Hurricane Ian made land fall just South of Port Charlotte. Residents will never forget what it felt like as the monster storm began its path of destruction up the coast.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
snntv.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Punta Gorda businesses

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - As far as the Suncoast is concerned, Charlotte County took the brunt of Hurricane Ian. In the worst of the storm, 98 percent of residents there were in the dark, without power, many praying the storm would move along faster. Now that the sun is out...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
snntv.com

Red Cross rolls out on Suncoast

Pallets of food and water are on their way to shelters across the Suncoast. Red Cross finished loading up the pre-storm trucks at their Sarasota campus Tuesday. Volunteers will drive them to shelters across the Suncoast. After the storm they will provide residents a cot, hot meals, and a roof...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Venice Theatre

VENICE (WSNN) - A Venice landmark is destroyed in a matter of hours. Hurricane Ian swept through the City of Venice, Wednesday night damaging the Venice Theater. "It was a complete solid building," said Brad Wages, a Director/Choreographer of Venice Theatre. But this 72-year-old building could not sustain the fierce...
VENICE, FL
snntv.com

Manatee boaters prepare for Hurricane Ian

BRADENTON (WSNN) - With more than 25,000 registered boaters in Manatee County, many are locking down their vessels at marinas to prepare for Hurricane Ian. their boats at Twin Dolphins Marina in Bradenton. "We can’t outrun the storm; you don’t outrun anything in a sailboat," said Emily Kinzer, a Manatee...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Manatee County expands evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY - Manatee county officials have expanded evacuation orders for residents.. as did Sarasota and Charlotte Counties. Level A and Level B evacuation orders are now in place, and those in level C are encouraged but not required to find shelter further inland. If you are planning on going...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Skyway Bridge closed due to high winds

MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - Florida Highway Patrol has made the decision to close the Skyway Bridge in both directions. Because of winds ranging from 65-75 mph, the bridge will be closed. It will remain closed until the storm passes and the inclement weather subsides.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Charlotte County resumes emergency response calls

(Punta Gorda) Charlotte County Public Safety has resumed emergency response to calls following Hurricane Ian. This includes the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Fire & EMS, and City of Punta Gorda first responders. The deadliest time of a hurricane happens post storm. Downed power lines, storm debris, loss...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
snntv.com

Verizon offering unlimited calls, texts, data in Ian's aftermath

SARASOTA-MANATEE-CHARLOTTE COUNTIES (SNN TV) - Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those customers in counties that include: Charlotte, Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, and Hardee(along with others affected by Hurricane Ian. The following is a Network Update from Andrew Testa, APR, Verizon Corporate Communications: As Tropical Storm Ian now...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Evacuation Orders Lifted in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY – As winds from Hurricane Ian continue to diminish, Manatee County Public Safety and Administration are lifting the mandatory evacuation orders which have been in effect since Tuesday morning. Emergency evacuation shelters are being closed, and residents are being allowed to return to their homes. However, it is not a return to normal.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Sarasota Bradenton International is Terminating All Flights After 6:00 pm Tonight

Sarasota Bradenton International is terminating all flights after 6:00 pm tonight, and closing its doors at 8:00 pm tonight due to hurricane Ian. Mark Stuckey, Executive Vice President Chief of Staff for Airport Authority says for those who had already booked flights and they got canceled, you will need to contact your airline, in order to reschedule.
BRADENTON, FL
snntv.com

Ham radio is ready if cell phones go down

Ham radio operators in Sarasota County are prepared to keep lines of communication going if cell phones go down. Volunteers with Sarasota Emergency Radio Club will be stationed at the Red Cross campus off Cantu Court through the storm. They are sending ham radio operators to Sarasota Memorial Hospital campuses...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

