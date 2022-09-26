LONG BEACH, Calif. – Ahead of Saturday’s featherweight title fight, the champ and challenger got face to face Thursday. Titleholder Patricio Freire (33-5 MMA, 21-5 BMMA) squared off with challenger Adam Borics (18-1 MMA, 9-1 BMMA) at a media day for Bellator 286, which takes place Saturday at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

