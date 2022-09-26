Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Courtland Sutton is Officially Back | Here’s the Proof
Through three weeks of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos' offense has been emphatically… underwhelming. After years of suffering through anemic offenses led by relative bargain-bin quarterback play, Broncos Country thought the team had finally gotten the offense right and was headed in the right direction with the blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson and his new deal worth $245 million.
Wichita Eagle
St. Brown, Swift Do Not Practice Thursday, Five Players Return
Five members of the Detroit Lions' roster who did not practice on Wednesday returned to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Among the returning players were wideout Josh Reynolds, tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Chris Board and...
Wichita Eagle
Detroit Lions Have Worst Red Zone Defense in NFL
The Detroit Lions red zone defense ranks dead last (32nd) in the National Football League, through the first three weeks of the 2022 season. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has seen his football team allow opposing offenses to score on 90.9% of red zone trips. "I would say this in the...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Clay Matthews Talks Retirement, Favorite Plays and More
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews sacked quarterbacks, played in Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and started a family. Now that he’s retired, Matthews has a different focus. “Man, just raising three kids,” he said in a Zoom call...
Wichita Eagle
Colts’ C Ryan Kelly the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Titans
When the Indianapolis Colts face off with the Tennessee Titans each season, the conversation focuses on how the Colts can stop Titans running back Derrick Henry. The reason for this is that Henry has been arguably the best running back in the NFL for several seasons. Henry led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2019 and 2020 and was on pace for another incredible season in 2021 before a foot injury sidelined him for half the season. He was the only running back to rush for over 100 yards against the Colts when Matt Eberflus was the defensive coordinator.
Wichita Eagle
‘Marathon Not A Sprint’: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on Seattle’s Early Season Struggles
Rebuilding in professional sports is never easy, especially for players. For the players, some of them only have one season to prove they belong in the NFL, and doing so on a rebuilding team is a tough ask. While the Seattle Seahawks themselves are going through a rebuilding process, they...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury
The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital. The...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Add Safety Matthias Farley to Active Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders signed safety Matthias Farley to the active roster, the team announced Thursday. This will be the fourth-straight week Farley has been brought up from the practice squad, as he saw the field in Weeks 1 and 2, primarily as a contributor on special teams. The 30-year-old...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Joe Mixon Carries Defenders Into End Zone, Bengals Take 7-0 Lead Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals drove 75-yards on their opening drive and Joe Mixon capped it off with a 5-yard touchdown run. He carried defenders into the end zone with the help of his offensive line. Cincinnati has a 7-0 lead with 10:19 left in the first quarter. Watch the...
Wichita Eagle
Scary Moments on an NFL Field Remain Unsettling
On Thursday night, the football-watching public saw a human being get thrown to the ground at a speed so great it caused his neck to jerk backward like a broken PEZ dispenser. Upon impact, the person could be seen slowly rolling over onto his back and looking at his fingers, which were splayed in myriad directions. The person was taken away on a stretcher and rushed to a nearby hospital.
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Why did Kansas City Chiefs attempt fake field goal? Special teams coach explains
Dave Toub took a few steps into the Chiefs media room Thursday, then jokingly retreated toward a backdrop once seeing reporters. “Is this the firing squad?” Toub said with a half-smile. The Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator knew the difficult questions were coming — and rightfully so.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Notebook: Michael Pierce Has Big Decision to Make
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce tore his bicep last week against the New England Patriots. Coach John Harbaugh said. Pierce is deciding between season-ending surgery or playing with the injury. If Pierce opts for the surgery, rookie Travis Jones will take his spot in the...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Bucs prediction: Shifting Vegas line probably means this
TV: NBC (Ch. 41), KCFX (101.1 FM) The line swung from Chiefs favored by 2 1/2 to a pick ‘em late in the week, and health appears to be the biggest reason. Tampa Bay could add back three receivers following last weekend’s 14-12 loss to Green Bay, as Mike Evans returns from suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones rejoined practice this past week off injuries.
Wichita Eagle
How (and why) one foolish comment from Tampa Bay could spur Patrick Mahomes, KC Chiefs
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke for seven and a half minutes Wednesday, spread across 15 sets of media questions and his answers. He was accommodating and expansive for the most part, but there was one exception. In response to an inquiry late in the conversation, he provided a terse, six-second reply, more than twice as short as any other.
Wichita Eagle
How Much do the 49ers Miss Mike McDaniel?
Something is missing from the 49ers offense. Through three games, it's terrible despite having some of the best playmakers in the league, plus a supposed offensive guru in Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers rank 24th out of 32 teams in yards gained and 28th in points scored. Weird, considering last season they ranked 7th in yards and 13th in points.
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs get another crack at Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Bucs. Here’s how KC wins Sunday night
In prime-time Sunday night, the Chiefs return to Raymond James Stadium for the first time since suffering a 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers there in Super Bowl LV. That was then, of course, and Sunday night could be a different story. Both teams are 2-1 and coming off...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Tight End Drew Sample Undergoes Surgery on Right Knee
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Drew Sample underwent knee surgery this week. The veteran got hurt in Cincinnati's loss to Dallas in Week 2. Sample will miss most, if not all of the 2022 season. "I'm not gonna rule anything out," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked if...
Wichita Eagle
T.J. Watt Doing A Little Work at Steelers Practice
PITTSBURGH -- It's not much, but Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is progressing towards a return from a pectoral injury. Watt has slowly begun working, before and after, Steelers practices with assistant coaches. He's working on explosion, footwork and doing some arm swings - which is significant for a player with a torn pec.
Wichita Eagle
Week 4: Ravens Vs. Bills Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
1 p.m. ET – M&T Bank Stadium (70,745) Bills are favored by 4.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) Stream:Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website. Mobile:Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app. Series History. The Ravens...
Wichita Eagle
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Cardinals
This Sunday marks the start of a challenging four-game stretch for the Carolina Panthers. After failing to come away with a winning record through likely the "easiest" portion of the schedule, the Panthers will have their work cut out for them. Arizona comes in with a 1-2 record with its...
