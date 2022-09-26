ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Courtland Sutton is Officially Back | Here’s the Proof

Through three weeks of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos' offense has been emphatically… underwhelming. After years of suffering through anemic offenses led by relative bargain-bin quarterback play, Broncos Country thought the team had finally gotten the offense right and was headed in the right direction with the blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson and his new deal worth $245 million.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

St. Brown, Swift Do Not Practice Thursday, Five Players Return

Five members of the Detroit Lions' roster who did not practice on Wednesday returned to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Among the returning players were wideout Josh Reynolds, tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Chris Board and...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Detroit Lions Have Worst Red Zone Defense in NFL

The Detroit Lions red zone defense ranks dead last (32nd) in the National Football League, through the first three weeks of the 2022 season. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has seen his football team allow opposing offenses to score on 90.9% of red zone trips. "I would say this in the...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Clay Matthews Talks Retirement, Favorite Plays and More

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews sacked quarterbacks, played in Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and started a family. Now that he’s retired, Matthews has a different focus. “Man, just raising three kids,” he said in a Zoom call...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
City
Cleveland, MN
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Colts’ C Ryan Kelly the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Titans

When the Indianapolis Colts face off with the Tennessee Titans each season, the conversation focuses on how the Colts can stop Titans running back Derrick Henry. The reason for this is that Henry has been arguably the best running back in the NFL for several seasons. Henry led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2019 and 2020 and was on pace for another incredible season in 2021 before a foot injury sidelined him for half the season. He was the only running back to rush for over 100 yards against the Colts when Matt Eberflus was the defensive coordinator.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury

The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Raiders Add Safety Matthias Farley to Active Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders signed safety Matthias Farley to the active roster, the team announced Thursday. This will be the fourth-straight week Farley has been brought up from the practice squad, as he saw the field in Weeks 1 and 2, primarily as a contributor on special teams. The 30-year-old...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
Wichita Eagle

Scary Moments on an NFL Field Remain Unsettling

On Thursday night, the football-watching public saw a human being get thrown to the ground at a speed so great it caused his neck to jerk backward like a broken PEZ dispenser. Upon impact, the person could be seen slowly rolling over onto his back and looking at his fingers, which were splayed in myriad directions. The person was taken away on a stretcher and rushed to a nearby hospital.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Notebook: Michael Pierce Has Big Decision to Make

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce tore his bicep last week against the New England Patriots. Coach John Harbaugh said. Pierce is deciding between season-ending surgery or playing with the injury. If Pierce opts for the surgery, rookie Travis Jones will take his spot in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Lg#Wr
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Bucs prediction: Shifting Vegas line probably means this

TV: NBC (Ch. 41), KCFX (101.1 FM) The line swung from Chiefs favored by 2 1/2 to a pick ‘em late in the week, and health appears to be the biggest reason. Tampa Bay could add back three receivers following last weekend’s 14-12 loss to Green Bay, as Mike Evans returns from suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones rejoined practice this past week off injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

How Much do the 49ers Miss Mike McDaniel?

Something is missing from the 49ers offense. Through three games, it's terrible despite having some of the best playmakers in the league, plus a supposed offensive guru in Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers rank 24th out of 32 teams in yards gained and 28th in points scored. Weird, considering last season they ranked 7th in yards and 13th in points.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Tight End Drew Sample Undergoes Surgery on Right Knee

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Drew Sample underwent knee surgery this week. The veteran got hurt in Cincinnati's loss to Dallas in Week 2. Sample will miss most, if not all of the 2022 season. "I'm not gonna rule anything out," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked if...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

T.J. Watt Doing A Little Work at Steelers Practice

PITTSBURGH -- It's not much, but Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is progressing towards a return from a pectoral injury. Watt has slowly begun working, before and after, Steelers practices with assistant coaches. He's working on explosion, footwork and doing some arm swings - which is significant for a player with a torn pec.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Week 4: Ravens Vs. Bills Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

1 p.m. ET – M&T Bank Stadium (70,745) Bills are favored by 4.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) Stream:Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website. Mobile:Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app. Series History. The Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy