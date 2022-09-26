ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NBC Philadelphia

Are the Jaguars Actually Good Or Is This a Mirage?

Are the Jaguars actually good or is this a mirage? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It’s something we’re all very familiar with. Doug Pederson taking over a young, losing team from a failed big-time college coach and instantly giving them hope. It happened here six years ago,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

🔒 Cheer on the Jaguars as they take on the Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars host the Houston Texans for their second home game of the season at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they play their AFC South division rivals. Enter...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Good start: Linebacker Devin Lloyd named NFL’s defensive rookie of the month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a good start for Jacksonville’s first-round rookie draft picks. Linebacker Devin Lloyd was named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the month on Thursday morning, keeping the Jaguars in the news among league awards. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday, the first time a Jaguars player has won that since 2010.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local MLB update: Strong season continues for SJRSC’s Nathaniel Lowe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball. Each Thursday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Focused Jaguars not worried about attention after hot start

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are one of the biggest stories in the NFL. After years of being a big story — for all the wrong reasons — the Jaguars have started the Doug Pederson era on a tear. They’re 2-1 and leading the AFC South. They ended an 18-game road losing streak in Week 3 against the Chargers. They’ve won back-to-back games in the same season for the first time since Oct. 20-27, 2019.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Jags getting top-level play from 1st-round duo Walker, Lloyd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have their own Defensive Rookie of the Year race ongoing. It’d be tough to pick a front-runner through three games. No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker, an outside linebacker from national champion Georgia, has been disruptive while playing nearly 85% percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He has eight tackles, including a sack, and got his first interception in his NFL debut.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Ringer

Eagles-Jaguars Preview: The Return of Dougie P

Coming off a demonstrative victory against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles are set to face the man that guided them to their first and only Super Bowl victory: Doug Pederson and his Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are 2-1 coming off a 38-10 beatdown of the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. The Jalen Hurts hype train just keeps getting bigger every week, but could the vaunted Jaguars defense put it on hold? The Eagles defense has also been rolling, but it’ll be facing former no. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, who’s shown major improvement from his disastrous rookie year under Urban Meyer. This will be the Eagles’ toughest test to date. Sheil and Ben give their game predictions. Will the Eagles remain undefeated? One host has his doubts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

