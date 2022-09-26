Read full article on original website
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County high school football games are postponed due to IanAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
NBC Philadelphia
Are the Jaguars Actually Good Or Is This a Mirage?
Are the Jaguars actually good or is this a mirage? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It’s something we’re all very familiar with. Doug Pederson taking over a young, losing team from a failed big-time college coach and instantly giving them hope. It happened here six years ago,...
Doug Pederson, Jaguars are a tough matchup for Eagles
The Eagles will have yet another reunion this weekend when they take on Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field.
3 Reasons the Eagles Will Beat the Jags by Over a TD in Week 4
The Eagles are mowing down every team in their path, and this week’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars should be no different. The Eagles are -6.5 point favorites for a reason. I’ll explain why, but let’s first make sure you’ve claimed your $1,000 free bet from BetMGM to gun for a huge payday in Week 4.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 4 vs. Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars will bust out the teal pants for the first time in 2022 when they travel for a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Jaguars revealed their uniform combination for Week 4: white jerseys over teal pants. Last season, the white-over-teal uniform was...
Eagles list 13 players on injury report, Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin limited
Jacksonville Jaguars starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin practiced on a limited basis Wednesday after missing a Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a hip injury. Griffin, 27, was a late addition to the practice report last week after participating fully in practice Wednesday and Thursday. He was...
News4Jax.com
🔒 Cheer on the Jaguars as they take on the Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars host the Houston Texans for their second home game of the season at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they play their AFC South division rivals. Enter...
News4Jax.com
Good start: Linebacker Devin Lloyd named NFL’s defensive rookie of the month
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a good start for Jacksonville’s first-round rookie draft picks. Linebacker Devin Lloyd was named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the month on Thursday morning, keeping the Jaguars in the news among league awards. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday, the first time a Jaguars player has won that since 2010.
Week 4 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the attention of the NFL when they shut out the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, but many still questioned if it was a fluke, or if this team is for real. The Jaguars made many naysayers believers last week in thrashing the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10. This week could go...
Fan Friday: Answering your questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of Week 4
It's been a while since the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) have looked this good. After shutting out the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) in Week 2, the team turned around and did something it had never been able to do — defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on the West Coast. Not only...
News4Jax.com
Local MLB update: Strong season continues for SJRSC’s Nathaniel Lowe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball. Each Thursday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.
News4Jax.com
Focused Jaguars not worried about attention after hot start
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are one of the biggest stories in the NFL. After years of being a big story — for all the wrong reasons — the Jaguars have started the Doug Pederson era on a tear. They’re 2-1 and leading the AFC South. They ended an 18-game road losing streak in Week 3 against the Chargers. They’ve won back-to-back games in the same season for the first time since Oct. 20-27, 2019.
FOX Sports
Jags getting top-level play from 1st-round duo Walker, Lloyd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have their own Defensive Rookie of the Year race ongoing. It’d be tough to pick a front-runner through three games. No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker, an outside linebacker from national champion Georgia, has been disruptive while playing nearly 85% percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He has eight tackles, including a sack, and got his first interception in his NFL debut.
The Ringer
Eagles-Jaguars Preview: The Return of Dougie P
Coming off a demonstrative victory against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles are set to face the man that guided them to their first and only Super Bowl victory: Doug Pederson and his Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are 2-1 coming off a 38-10 beatdown of the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. The Jalen Hurts hype train just keeps getting bigger every week, but could the vaunted Jaguars defense put it on hold? The Eagles defense has also been rolling, but it’ll be facing former no. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, who’s shown major improvement from his disastrous rookie year under Urban Meyer. This will be the Eagles’ toughest test to date. Sheil and Ben give their game predictions. Will the Eagles remain undefeated? One host has his doubts.
Ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson returns to the Linc for Birds-Jaguars faceoff
Will the Eagles, atop the NFC East and soaring high, do the "Douggie P" all over the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend?. Driving the news: The Birds, among the NFL's last two undefeated teams, square off Sunday against their former head coach Doug Pederson, now leading the 2-1 Jaguars, in his return to the Linc.
News4Jax.com
Down on the farm: Sandalwood grad Brett Wisely gets Triple-A promotion as season winds down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through Sept. 29 games.
Fiesta Bowl Game of the Week: North Carolina State at Clemson
A look at this week’s game that likely will have the greatest impact on the road to the College Football Playoff semifinal game Dec. 31 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. No. 10 North Carolina State (4-0) at No. 5 Clemson (4-0) ...
