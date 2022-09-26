House of the Dragon pulled in 3% more viewers this week with Episode 6. As reported by Variety, the series is seeing a consistent rise in viewership with each episode. The increases account for cable viewership, as well as views on HBO Max and other HBO platforms that have been recorded by Nielsen. While Warner Bros. Discovery has not disclosed the exact count of how many people watched this week’s episode, the percent increase in viewership was confirmed by Variety.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO