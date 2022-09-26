Read full article on original website
Netflix Removes LGBTQ Tag From Dahmer Series After Backlash
Following an outcry from viewers, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag from the limited true-crime series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series, which features Evan Peters as the titular serial killer and revisits the period between the ‘70s and ‘90s when Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people, debuted on the streaming service on Sept. 21. Prior to the tag being formally withdrawn on Friday, Sept. 23, it had been tagged as LGBTQ for at least two days, according to Variety.
Morgan Freeman and Kevin Costner Produce Civil War Spy Series for Paramount
Morgan Freeman and Kevin Costner have teamed up to produce The Gray House, a Civil War spy series for Paramount. The limited series is based on an original script by Leslie Greif, Darrell Fetty and John Sayles. Roland Joffe (The Killing Fields, The Mission, Texas Rising) is on board to direct. The Gray House focuses on the women who helped to turn the tide of the Civil War. A Richmond socialite and her daughter, a former enslaved Black woman and a courtesan make up the first successful female spy ring.
Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial and 5 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Tubi’s Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial; Netflix’s The King’s Jester and Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition; Peacock’s I Love You, You Hate Me; Showtime’s The Lincoln Project; and Starz’s Dangerous Liaisons. Based on true events, Hot Take: The...
Oprah Winfrey, Apple TV+ Reportedly End Content Deal
The multiyear content agreement between Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+, which was first announced in 2018, has ended, according to several news outlets. The two parties will still collaborate but on a project-by-project basis. The announcement comes a few days after the release of Sidney, a documentary from Winfrey and...
Disney+ Reveals Major Casting News for Malcolm X and MLK Series
Disney+ and National Geographic have revealed the cast for their original series Genius: MLK/X. Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Waves, Trial of the Chicago 7) will play Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., and Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad) will play Muslim leader and human rights activist Malcolm X. Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) will play Coretta Scott King, and Jayme Lawson (The Batman) will play Betty Shabazz.
Houston Fox Station to Debut ‘Provocative’ New Show Called The Nightcap
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Houston Fox owned station KRIV will debut a new half-hour late night show about subjects it called taboo. The show, called The...
God-is Rivera Is Leaving Twitter; Bukky Ojeifo Will Assume Her Role
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). The driving force behind the #TwtterVoices initiative to amplify the voices of communities, and perhaps its loudest voice,...
Creative Flavor: For Luciano 'Chany' D'Amelio, the Real Beauty Is in the Impact
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Like many kids, Miami-based Luciano “Chany” D’Amelio juggled a number of interests including art, music and movies. But unlike...
Thursday Stir
-A new campaign for diet product SlimFast, titled “Same Difference,” incorporates some weirdly nostalgic humor to sell the new look and taste of SlimFast. A very ’80s woman promotes the old powdered can of Slimfast and is then interrupted by a woman who shows her the brand’s evolution, one that’s easier and more convenient. Directed by Abbie Stephens with creative by agency SRG, the new spots look at the difficult task of losing weight in a lighthearted way.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs are back with their first album in 9 years: Listen now
After nine years and a whole lot of hoping and dreaming, New York City Alt heroes Yeah Yeah Yeahs are thrilled to finally offer fans their 2022 album, ‘Cool It Down,’ featuring eight brand new tracks.
House of the Dragon Viewership Is on Fire Again
House of the Dragon pulled in 3% more viewers this week with Episode 6. As reported by Variety, the series is seeing a consistent rise in viewership with each episode. The increases account for cable viewership, as well as views on HBO Max and other HBO platforms that have been recorded by Nielsen. While Warner Bros. Discovery has not disclosed the exact count of how many people watched this week’s episode, the percent increase in viewership was confirmed by Variety.
HBO Max to Launch House of Halloween Spotlight Page
HBO Max is getting into the Halloween spirit with its House of Halloween spotlight page. House of Halloween will drop October 1. The spotlight page is an interactive Halloween experience to viewers all month long offering costume ideas, animated episodes and more. This year, House of Halloween will offer tarot card elements to help fans pick their next title to stream by clicking on the card on screen which will lead them to a recommended title.
